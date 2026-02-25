GOG proceed, Kolstad are out

GROUP B

H2H: 3‑1‑2

Top scorers: Andrzej Widomski (HC Eurofarm Pelister) 7/8, Óli Mittún (GOG) 7/8

After 44 matches played across 11 rounds, group B saw its first draw of the season. And this point secures GOG a spot in the play-offs, while also the hopes of HC Eurofarm Pelister to proceed are still alive. GOG remain on sixth position with now nine points and can be passed neither by Eurofarm Pelister nor by HC Zagreb, while the Macedonian champions are seventh on five points. The hosts controlled the first half, extending their lead from 5:2 to 13:8 and maintaining a four‑goal advantage until 22:18 in the 41st minute. Pelister then tightened their defence, conceding only six goals in the final 19 minutes, and increased their attacking efficiency. A 3:0 run to 25:24 gave them their first and only lead. In a tense finish, Óli Mittún made it 28:27 before Andrzej Widomski equalised six seconds from the end. Lasse Vilhelmsen missed GOG’s final chance on the buzzer.