GOG proceed, Kolstad are out

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
25 February 2026, 22:45

Two more decisions were made in the first three matches of round 12 in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League: GOG secured their main round ticket with a draw against Eurofarm Pelister, and all four play‑off participants from group A are confirmed after HBC Nantes’ win at Kolstad. The Norwegian champions — like Dinamo Bucuresti, who lost against Veszprém on Wednesday — are now out of the race for the knock‑out stage.

  • Seven goals from Óli Mittún paved GOG’s way to the play‑offs, as a draw against Eurofarm Pelister was enough to advance
  • The Macedonian champions still have a slim chance to follow GOG, but would need to beat both PSG and Barça in their remaining matches
  • Veszprém consolidated third place in group A with a comfortable win against Dinamo, backed by nine goals from Hugo Descat
  • HBC Nantes booked their play‑off ticket by beating Kolstad Håndball and even overtook Kielce to move into fourth place for at least 24 hours
  • As a result, all four play‑off participants from group A are confirmed: Veszprém, Nantes, Kielce and Sporting

GROUP A

One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 35:28 (18:12)

H2H: 8‑1‑1
Top scorers: Branko Vujović (Dinamo Bucuresti) 5/12, Hugo Descat (One Veszprém HC) 9/12

After their narrow 35:36 defeat at Kielce last week, One Veszprém HC opened 2026 with a victory in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, while Dinamo Bucuresti suffered their 11th loss in 12 matches. Despite falling behind 0:3, Veszprém quickly took control and built a six‑goal lead by half‑time. With goalkeeper Mikael Appelgren contributing 14 saves, the hosts remained solid in defence as the Romanian champions struggled with their shooting efficiency. After the break, the gap stayed between five and eight goals, and Veszprém’s seventh win was never threatened.

20260225 Veszprem Bukarest Coaches
The two points were the most important thing, because this way the fate of third place remains in our hands. I’m happy that a few guys returned; Nedim played well, and Ali Zein also got fifteen minutes. It’s always important when players recover, especially with a crucial part of the season still ahead of us.
Xavi Pascual, head coach of One Veszprém HC
20251203 DINAMO Vs AALBORG B2 15
I can’t be satisfied when we lose, but there were parts of the match I was pleased with. We could have given up, but we fought, and we also gave several young players a chance. The experience they gained here could be very important for them. They can develop, gain routine, and especially learn a lot from difficult moments.
Paulo Perreira, head coach of Dinamo Bucuresti

Kolstad Håndball (NOR) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 26:33 (12:15)

H2H: 1‑0‑3
Top scorers: Noam Leopold (HBC Nantes) 7/10, Simon Jeppson (Kolstad Håndball) 7/12

HBC Nantes claimed their third consecutive group win and secured their play‑off berth, now standing on 12 points, while ending Kolstad Håndball’s remaining hopes of progressing. As in last week’s match against Aalborg, Kolstad kept pace during the opening 20 minutes, but Nantes turned a 9:11 deficit into a 15:12 half‑time lead. Eight minutes into the second half, Ian Tarrafeta’s goal for 21:14 effectively decided the match, with Kolstad lacking depth and options from the bench. Despite another strong performance from goalkeeper Nicola Neupart, who recorded 11 saves, the Norwegian champions suffered another clear defeat and remain on four points.

20262502 Kolstad Nantes 43
It is a shame that we let this opportunity go, I dont think Nantes played their best, but we are playing even worse, so then it ends like this. Too bad.
Vetle Eck Aga, defender of Kolstad
20262502 Kolstad Nantes 52
We are happy, because it was a tough game. In the first half it was difficult but in second we played better, and got some saves from our goalkeeper.
Kauldi Odriozola, right wing of Nantes

GROUP B

GOG (DEN) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 28:28 (15:11)

H2H: 3‑1‑2
Top scorers: Andrzej Widomski (HC Eurofarm Pelister) 7/8, Óli Mittún (GOG) 7/8

After 44 matches played across 11 rounds, group B saw its first draw of the season. And this point secures GOG a spot in the play-offs, while also the hopes of HC Eurofarm Pelister to proceed are still alive. GOG remain on sixth position with now nine points and can be passed neither by Eurofarm Pelister nor by HC Zagreb, while the Macedonian champions are seventh on five points. The hosts controlled the first half, extending their lead from 5:2 to 13:8 and maintaining a four‑goal advantage until 22:18 in the 41st minute. Pelister then tightened their defence, conceding only six goals in the final 19 minutes, and increased their attacking efficiency. A 3:0 run to 25:24 gave them their first and only lead. In a tense finish, Óli Mittún made it 28:27 before Andrzej Widomski equalised six seconds from the end. Lasse Vilhelmsen missed GOG’s final chance on the buzzer.

419A9244
In the last 20 minutes, we missed too many big chances, which allowed Pelister to seize the initiative towards the end.
We are incredibly happy and proud that, with two rounds to spare, we have secured our place in the next stage of the Champions League. I don’t think many people expected GOG to qualify with two matches remaining when we started the tournament, so we’re very pleased with that.
Kasper Christensen, head coach of GOG
419A0206
We made some mistakes in the first half, but our performance improved significantly after the break. Especially in the 7-against-6 play, we showed great quality. We scored many goals through strong physical play, and overall I believe we deserved this result.
Stevche Alushevski, head coach of Pelister

