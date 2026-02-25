GOG proceed, Kolstad are out
Two more decisions were made in the first three matches of round 12 in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League: GOG secured their main round ticket with a draw against Eurofarm Pelister, and all four play‑off participants from group A are confirmed after HBC Nantes’ win at Kolstad. The Norwegian champions — like Dinamo Bucuresti, who lost against Veszprém on Wednesday — are now out of the race for the knock‑out stage.
The two points were the most important thing, because this way the fate of third place remains in our hands. I’m happy that a few guys returned; Nedim played well, and Ali Zein also got fifteen minutes. It’s always important when players recover, especially with a crucial part of the season still ahead of us.
I can’t be satisfied when we lose, but there were parts of the match I was pleased with. We could have given up, but we fought, and we also gave several young players a chance. The experience they gained here could be very important for them. They can develop, gain routine, and especially learn a lot from difficult moments.
It is a shame that we let this opportunity go, I dont think Nantes played their best, but we are playing even worse, so then it ends like this. Too bad.
We are happy, because it was a tough game. In the first half it was difficult but in second we played better, and got some saves from our goalkeeper.
In the last 20 minutes, we missed too many big chances, which allowed Pelister to seize the initiative towards the end.
We are incredibly happy and proud that, with two rounds to spare, we have secured our place in the next stage of the Champions League. I don’t think many people expected GOG to qualify with two matches remaining when we started the tournament, so we’re very pleased with that.
We made some mistakes in the first half, but our performance improved significantly after the break. Especially in the 7-against-6 play, we showed great quality. We scored many goals through strong physical play, and overall I believe we deserved this result.