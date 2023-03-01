The game between GOG and Zagreb was the only one on Wednesday night, the opening of round 14 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, in which both teams had something to gain. GOG had to win to keep their chances for finishing fourth on the table alive, while Zagreb could qualify for the play-offs if they took a point in Denmark.

But GOG left no chance for the visitors, breaking away in the last 10 minutes of the first half and scoring five unanswered goals, after strengthening their defence, to lead by eight at the break. Although the hosts took their feet off the pedal in the last minutes, having already secured the two points, it was not enough for Zagreb to come back.

GROUP A

GOG (DEN) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) 33:29 (20:12)

the teams were neck-and-neck in the first 20 minutes, with Zagreb keeping up with the rhythm thanks to Luka Klarica and Timur Dibirov

GOG increased their intensity with the break in sight, pushing every ball with back Simon Pytlick at the wheel. Scoring five straight goals, the Danish side took their clearest advantage, at eight goals

the hosts retained their lead until the last 15 minutes when, thanks to Paolo Kraljevic, Zagreb reduced the deficit to three goals. GOG kept a safe lead until Lauritz Legér scored his third goal and the final one for his team

Timur Dibirov was the game’s top scorer, netting eight times for Zagreb

GOG are currently fourth but must wait until Dinamo’s result tomorrow to know their final ranking. Zagreb await Plock’s result, which will determine whether the Croatian side progress to the play-offs

GOG, all in control

Even though GOG had the pressure of winning if they wanted to finish the group in fourth spot, the young Danish side did not show any sign of crumbling. Taking the lead right from the off, it was thanks to youngsters Simon Pytlick and Emil Madsen that the hosts broke away. Even though Zagreb pushed in the last 10 minutes, the Danish side never lost their composure, remaining in control at the end like veterans of the Champions League.

Photos: Lau Nielsen / GOG