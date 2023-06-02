Goosebumps and friendly chat before the EHF FINAL4

As of Thursday, all the four teams were checked in to the hotel in the Hungarian capital and started the final preparations, with former teammates and players featuring for the same national teams exchanging words.

Norwegian stalwarts Stine Bredal Oftedal, Kari Brattset Dale, Katrine Lunde, Nora Mørk and Henny Reistad could be seen together chatting before the media call took place on Friday, in the Grand Margaret Island Hotel in Budapest.

Familiar Hungarian faces also met, with those players from Györi Audi ETO KC and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria checking in with each other before switching focus to the task at hand and heading for the training sessions scheduled in the Sterbinszky Amália Kézilabdacsarnok training hall.

There were big smiles and friendly exchanges, but the eyes remain on the big prize, the EHF Champions League Women trophy, won by Vipers Kristiansand in the last two seasons. Several rival players gave joint interviews, like Lunde, one of the two players who can win the title for the seventh time this weekend, and Ana Gros, one of the most consistent goal scorers in the last decade in the premium European competition who is still searching for her first title.

“We have been focusing on the game against Vipers, the semi-final, because this is the most important game. We have seen them in the last weeks on video. We know them inside out, but I think that is also true for them, because they have surely been studying us,” says Györ line player Linn Blohm.

The two sides have also met in last year’s final, with Vipers taking the trophy thanks to a flawless performance, with a 33:31 win over Györ. The Norwegian side have the chance to become only the second in history to secure a three-peat.

“I am really looking forward to the competition, I want us to enjoy the [EHF] FINAL4. Even though the whole crowd is going to be against us, it is always amazing to play in front of such an audience and I have only positive vibes before the start of the competition,” says Vipers right back Anna Vyakhireva, who is featuring in the EHF FINAL4 for the third time, and is aiming to secure her first title.

“I have goosebumps just thinking about the games and it is still one more day before we play. It is something amazing and we can hardly wait to start.”