Göppingen and Montpellier remain undefeated

GROUP A:

Fejer BAL Veszprem (HUN) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SWI) 25:33 (11:16)

Schaffhausen gained their first win, away in Hungary, inflicting Vespzrem's second defeat. The Swiss side took things into their hands early on, enjoying a five-goal advantage after just 20 minutes. Led by their goalkeeper Ignacio Biosca Garcia, who saved 18 shots, and by their Icelandic right-winger Odinn Thor Rikhardsson, who netted 10 times, the visitors increased the gap in the second half, taking a maximum advantage of eight goals at the final siren.

SL Benfica (POR) vs Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER) 27:31 (11:16 )

After defeating Veszprem in round 1, Göppingen made it double tonight, taking a surprise win in Lisbon against titleholders Benfica. Leading 5:0 from throw-off, the German side kept the lead throughout the match, opening a big advantage, six goals, in the first half. Marcel Schiller was in the spotlight for Göppingen, with nine goals from nine attempts while Ole Rahmel netted five times for Benfica.

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs TATRAN Presov (SVK) 41:30 (20:14)

Montpellier added another win, against TATRAN Presov. The French side took the reins of the game in the first half, and broke away on the score board thanks to a 4:0 run before the break. Diego Simonet, who scored seven, and Andreas Holst, who delivered his best game yet with Montpellier (6 goals) were fundamental in the second half for the hosts, which culminated in a 12-goal lead in the closing stages.

The stat

He may have been quiet in round 1 against Montpellier, not scoring any game despite spending a lot of time on the court, but Schaffhausen's right-winger Odinn Thor Rikhardsson made up for it tonight in Veszprem.

Scoring 10, including seven seven-meter throws, the 26 years-old left-hander led cadets to their first win of the group phase. A success that granted the Swiss team its first two points.