Göppingen, Montpellier and Benfica shine in their first games

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SWI) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 28:30 (16:18)

Despite making the better start in the game and an early four-goal advantage, Montpellier never managed to put the nail in the coffin. Thanks to Joan Canellas and Joan Bartok, who scored a combined 15 goals, the hosts remained in the game all the way until the end. It was only thanks to Charles Bolzinger and his seven saves that the French side managed to take the points.

Diego Simonet, Montpellier HB: We are very happy with the two points, because in a first game of a competition there can be always many surprises.