Göppingen, Montpellier and Benfica shine in their first games
The EHF European League has started and while - in some groups - surprises happened, the favourites honoured their status in group A. Former EHF Cup winners Göppingen delivered the offensive feast of the evening, scoring a record 46 goals, while Montpellier and title-holders Benfica brought home two deserved points from Schaffhausen and Presov, respectively.
Kadetten Schaffhausen (SWI) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 28:30 (16:18)
Despite making the better start in the game and an early four-goal advantage, Montpellier never managed to put the nail in the coffin. Thanks to Joan Canellas and Joan Bartok, who scored a combined 15 goals, the hosts remained in the game all the way until the end. It was only thanks to Charles Bolzinger and his seven saves that the French side managed to take the points.
Diego Simonet, Montpellier HB: We are very happy with the two points, because in a first game of a competition there can be always many surprises.
TATRAN Presov (SVK) vs SL Benfica (POR) 25:29 (9:15)
Benfica, the reigning champions, made a victorious return to European League action. It took them fifteen minutes to put their own rhythm into the game, taking a six-goal advantage right before the break, thanks to a 5:0 run. Thanks to a stunning performance by Petar Djordjic, who scored 10 for his team, the Portuguese side increased its advantage to eight goals in the middle of the second half to secure its first points of the season.
Petar Djordjic, SL Benfica: I am glad our team showed its character. Although we were very tired, we gave everything for the team to win this game.
GROUP A
Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER) - Fejer B.A.L. Veszprem (HUN) 46:30 (23:18)
The three-time EHF Cup winners did not encounter too much trouble in their first group phase game. Making their comeback in European competitions after a five-year absence, Göppingen showed some proper offensive abilities. While line player Kresimir Kozina finished best scorer of the game with 9 goals, every player on the match sheet for the German side netted at least once. Though Veszprem, in their third European game ever, did pull out a great first half, the opposition was clearly too much for them to handle in the second.