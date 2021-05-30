Görbicz goodbye sees Györ take third

Györi Audi ETO KC said goodbye to two of their leading long-time stars in style, with a powerful win, 32:21, against CSKA in the 3/4 placement match as Sunday’s DELO EHF FINAL4 2021 action got underway.

It was the final DELO EHF Champions League match in the Györ jersey for Anita Görbicz and Eduarda Amorim, both of whom have been with the side for all five titles.

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs CSKA (RUS) 32:21 (18:8)

in what was their first participation in the DELO EHF FINAL4 placement match — as they always reached the final before — Györ had no trouble clinching third place, scoring the opening goal and never relinquishing the upper hand

after seven minutes, CSKA coach Olga Akopian called the first timeout, at which point Györ’s dominance was already clear as they led 5:1. After the pause, CSKA briefly came closer, at 6:3, before Györ reopened a more commanding advantage

by half-time, Györ had created a 10-goal lead, which equalled their own record for clearest half-time difference at the DELO EHF FINAL4, set against Vipers in the 2019 semi-final

in contrast to Saturday’s semi-final, Györ significantly improved their attacking game, with far fewer turnovers, and also goalkeeper performance. Silje Solberg saved at over 50 per cent well into the first half before being replaced by Laura Glauser for the second period

although they leave the DELO EHF FINAL4 after two losses, CSKA can nevertheless be pleased with a participation on the pinnacle weekend in what is their debut season in the top flight

Goodbye to a Champions League legend — with one last milestone

There was no hiding the emotion for Anita Görbicz in what was her last DELO EHF Champions League match after a total of 186 played and 1,016 goals scored, excluding qualification matches — all for Györ.

With three goals, Görbicz had time for one last milestone in Sunday’s match, as she drew level with Nycke Groot on top of the all-time top scorer standings at the DELO EHF FINAL4, on 57.

It was the 12th DELO EHF FINAL4 match for Görbicz, as well as Györ’s other outgoing star, Eduarda Amorim (transferring to Rostov). The two sit right behind their teammate Amandine Leynaud, with 13 games now, on the overall ranking of most matches played on the final weekend.