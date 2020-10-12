Görbicz: “With patience you can make dreams come true”

eurohandball.com: Two decades ago, you played your first game in the EHF Champions League. What has Europe’s top flight taught you?

Anita Görbicz: I have got a huge amount of experience, many great things to remember. At the beginning, everything was about learning. As the records of Györ show, we have learned the way of success from our mistakes and evolved. After 2013, the tide has turned and one of the most dominant periods has come. I am very proud of this, as I am one of the members of the history-making team.

eurohandball.com: What were your happiest and saddest moments in 20 years of EHF Champions League handball?

Anita Görbicz: After so many clashes it is hard to highlight only one particular moment. There are so many memories and obviously the wins are the most precious ones. When I lifted mine and the club’s first Champions League trophy on my birthday, that day is still special. The taste of winning never gets boring, so the next four triumphs are also very close to my heart. Over such a long time, it is normal that many bitter moments came along as well, like the multiple lost finals. However, these memories are always with me as well. I think I have learned from those heartbroken moments. I needed those memories to become who I am right now, and the club for what it is right now: the world’s best women’s handball side.

eurohandball.com: A lot of handball players have grown up, watching you play as their idol. What does it mean to you to be followed by so many people?

Anita Görbicz: It is a huge honour and I am very happy about it, however, it is not why I started playing handball. What I am most proud of is sharing my knowledge and experience with the youngsters in my team. There were always newcomers among my teammates, to whom I could show something new. I was glad that they listened to me. I have also read many interviews where opponents named me as their favourite. It feels very great, it is wonderful.