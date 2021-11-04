Gorenje complete Men's EHF EURO hat-trick ahead of 2022 event

Men’s EHF EURO 2022, taking place between 13-30 January, will once again have the support of Gorenje after the leading European home appliance manufacturers confirmed their sponsorship of the event for a third time in succession.

Having previously sponsored the European Handball Federation’s flagship national team event in 2018 and 2020, the deal – agreed the by the EHF’s media and marketing partner Infront Sports & Media – further cements Gorenje’s commitment to supporting top-class handball.

Gorenje, who are part of Hisense Group, are no strangers to handball, having also sponsored the EHF Champions League since 2017.

Their partnership of Men’s EHF EURO 2022 presents an opportunity to spice up the handball championship once again. Gorenje’s remarkable, highly popular and creative campaign #simplyfans will include a large assortment of attractive prizes, ranging from EHF fan accessories to an unforgettable experience of cheering for teams from the stands. For updates simply follow their @gorenjesimplyfans social media channels.

Together with the EHF and its media and marketing partners, Infront and DAZN Group, Gorenje will use this opportunity to simplify the lives of handball fans, making more time for pleasure, including watching the best games in European handball.

The renewal was negotiated by Infront and DAZN Group through its media and marketing partnership with the EHF and EHF Marketing to grow handball’s competitions worldwide.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “Gorenje have proven to have a strong, loyal and successful tradition when it comes to supporting top class handball, especially at national and club level, and therefore we are thrilled to have them on board as an Official Partner for a third Men’s EHF EURO in a row.

“Having a partner that embraces handball as much as Gorenje does wonders for the promotion of our sport and we are looking forward to yet another fantastic event with them by our side.”

Alenka Potočnik Anžič, Marketing Director at Hisense Europe Group, added: “We are thrilled to have been one of the most important partners of the Men’s EHF EURO, writing a successful story of the European handball on the highest level for the third Championship in a row.

“Playing top-level handball or any other sport requires a strong team, clear focused strategy, and a desire for success; characteristics we can simply identify with in Hisense Europe Group.

“Gorenje is all about making life simplified with our home appliances and with our partnership with EHF we believe we will make life much more simplified for all handball fans – Simplyfans. I am convinced that our home appliances can help fans dedicate more time to the things they love, including watching top-flight matches as we are going to see in Hungary and Slovakia.”