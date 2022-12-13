Granollers stopped Nexe's run, Balatonfüred snatch first win

GROUP C

Balatonfüred KSE (HUN) vs Alpla HC Hard (AUT) 27:26 (13:15)

Balatonfüred's wish came true as they celebrated the first win of the group to keep alive their chances of progressing through to the Last 16. The Hungarian side was off to a good start leading by two but Nico Schnabl, Alpla's top scorer, returned his team to life and snatched the lead (7:6). With a few good saves by Golub Doknic, the Austrian side held onto their lead until Mihály Tóth responded with some saves to turn things in Balatonfüred's favour. In an interesting finish, with both teams having a lead in the last three minutes, the Hungarian side was the lucky one. Milan Gostovic scored four out of six last goals, including the most important last one for victory as Hard's last attack for an equalizer ended with the ball slipping from their hands.