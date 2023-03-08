Greece and the Faroe Islands create shocks to seal crucial wins

GROUP 3

Czech Republic vs Iceland 22:17 (12:10)

After a mediocre display at the World Championship, Gudmundur Gudmundsson departed Iceland, meaning a very talented team was searching for guidance. They did not find it in the first match after Gudmundsson’s decision, going close to tying the record for their lowest number of goals scored in a single match in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, 14, set against Russia in 1995.

Xavi Sabate’s influence is clear to see in the Czech Republic’s display, with the defence shining game after game, conceding the lowest number of goals so far between the 32 teams in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, 59, or an average of 19.6 goals per game.

Kiel’s goalkeeper Tomas Mrkva also shone for the hosts, with 14 saves and a 45.3% saving efficiency, but Iceland’s attacking efficiency was down to 27%, due to their plethora of turnovers – 13.