Greece celebrate maiden EHF EURO berth despite loss

GROUP 5

Netherlands vs Greece 32:26 (17:11)

Netherlands were dealt a shocking,28:32 loss in their first game of the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers against Greece, but they were without key centre back, Luc Steins for that game. When Steins came back, the Dutch side earned three points from four against Croatia and confirmed their credentials as one of the future powerhouses of the continent. This time around, the Netherlands avenged their loss from the first game against Greece, as Kay Smits delivered an excellent performance, with nine goals, making him the second best scorer in these Qualifiers. But, in spite of their 26:32 loss, Greece sealed their first-ever EHF EURO berth, courtesy of being one of the top four third-placed sides, an outstanding achievement for a side that will now have the chance to battle it out with the best teams in Europe