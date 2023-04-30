Greece celebrate maiden EHF EURO berth despite loss
A flawless start to the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers saw Greece take enough points to secure a place to the final tournament in January, in spite of their loss, 26:32, today against the Netherlands.
GROUP 5
Netherlands vs Greece 32:26 (17:11)
Netherlands were dealt a shocking,28:32 loss in their first game of the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers against Greece, but they were without key centre back, Luc Steins for that game. When Steins came back, the Dutch side earned three points from four against Croatia and confirmed their credentials as one of the future powerhouses of the continent. This time around, the Netherlands avenged their loss from the first game against Greece, as Kay Smits delivered an excellent performance, with nine goals, making him the second best scorer in these Qualifiers. But, in spite of their 26:32 loss, Greece sealed their first-ever EHF EURO berth, courtesy of being one of the top four third-placed sides, an outstanding achievement for a side that will now have the chance to battle it out with the best teams in Europe
Croatia vs Belgium 34:29 (16:16)
With their ticket already punched for the EHF EURO 2024, Croatia could try out several new players, as only a Dutch loss combined with their win would have seen them jump to first place. In some moments, Croatia looked out of their depth, yet their stars were the engines of the team, delivering the much-needed jolts of energy at times. Luka Cindric scored nine times, while 22-year-old Mateo Maras added six goals, as Croatia were better in the second half and delivered another win to finish second in the group.