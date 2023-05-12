Grijseels: A big highlight to say farewell
When BV Borussia 09 Dortmund lost the first quarter-final leg of the EHF European League Women 19:28 against Nantes, Alina Grijseels was on the match report, but could not play due to an injury. It was not clear whether she could be part of the re-match.
But a week later the team captain was back on track, making a significant impression and standing out in an incredible team performance. Grijseels’ nine goals paved the way to Graz in a sensational comeback: Dortmund won 32:22 and qualified for the EHF Finals Women. This underlines the significance of the 27-year-old Dortmund and German national team playmaker, who now reaches out for her first international trophy in Graz.
“Even as we knew that we were down by nine goals, we always believed in ourselves and were really confident that we could win by 10,” says Grijseels.
“But when only 15 minutes were left and we were still seven goals behind, it looked quite tough to achieve our goal – but we managed to do so, boosted by an incredible atmosphere in Hamm. But to be honest, it really felt unreal, when we realised that we made it to the final tournament.”
Grijseels was the top scorer of the EHF EURO 2022 after the completion of the main round with 44 goals and was only passed by three players in the final weekend, when Germany had already gone home, ranked seventh. Together with Norwegian super star Nora Mørk, the German centre back also topped the scorer point ranking (goals and assists) at the European championship – and had the highest percentage of received passes (1,226 from 1,232).
On club level, Grijseels has played for Dortmund since she was 18 years old. Born to a German mother and a Dutch father and living close to the German-Dutch border, she started playing handball quite early, won silver at the 2014 U18 World Championship – and since then, has constantly played in all German teams alongside her joint national team captain Emily Bölk, who just qualified for the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest with her club FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. The two are close friends on and off the court, but never played in the same team on club level.
But the Grijseels motto “once Dortmund, always Dortmund” will come to an end after this season, as she will make the next step, joining French champions and Champions League participants Metz Handball.
“The way they play under coach Emmanuel Mayonnade fits perfectly to the style of handball I like to play,” Grijseels said, when her transfer was announced. In attack, she specialises in breakthroughs, one-against-one-actions, precise passes and as the motor of Dortmund’s high speed match play.
This weekend, Grijseels will have her international farewell for Dortmund.
“When the European League season started, we just had changed our coach, but still we were among the wide range of favourites – but you can never be sure how far you will go. Therefore, being at Graz is a huge highlight for the club and personally for me,” she says.
The EHF Finals will be Dortmund’s first international semi-final in 20 years. Back in 2003 BVB won the Challenge Cup, when Grijseels was just seven years old.
“Now, we are all hungry to have this chance to win another trophy,” says the two-time German handball player of the year. In the semi-final at Graz, Borussia face Nykøbing Falster Håndbold in te second of two German-Danish semi-finals, while Ikast Handbold duel with Thüringer HC for the second spot in the final.
“Everything can happen in this final-four format, just look at the Champions League. You have two matches within 24 hours, and quite often the favourites fail on their way. We have to deliver a top performance against Nykøbing – and then we will see,” says Grijseels.
Although she says Ikast are favourites to win the trophy, she adds: “Our domestic rivals Thüringer HC play a really strong and successful season, so everything is open. To have two German teams in the final would be the icing on the cake to promote German women’s handball after Bietigheim won this trophy in 2022.”
And what does it mean to her to say farewell after such a long time at Dortmund?
“I announced my transfer quite early, but from then on, time was really running out. I have had it on my mind for some weeks, but when we qualified for Graz, I knew that a real big, big highlight will be part of saying farewell. This was a real boost – and I could focus my mind only on the EHF Finals. My anticipation is growing day by day. It will be great to be on court there, but I am sure those sad feelings will come in the end, when I leave,” Grijseels thinks.
She leaves on a high as Dortmund have also consolidated their third rank in Germany’s Bundesliga, securing them a spot in EHF competitions in the 2023/24 season, which was the major goal.
In Graz, Grijseels can be sure of huge support from the stands – 150 BVB fans will be on a charter plane to Austria, many more will come by bus and car. She says the fan support was particularly seen in the group phase final against Siófok KC, which set a record for the number of supporters at a women’s club handball match.
“Our fans are simply brilliant, they follow us everywhere, and when you saw those 11,112 in the Westfalenhalle, you recognised what a big football club can do thanks to their fanbase. I will never forget this match in my whole life, the atmosphere, the show we delivered, so many happy people around, simply brilliant. This was truly cool for our club, but in general also for German and international women’s handball,” Grijseels says.
When Dutchman Henk Groener was appointed as Dortmund’s new coach right before the European League season started in October, he was well-known for Grijseels, as he was previously her coach in the German national team.
“We knew how to communicate, he knew what he could expect from me, and on the other hand, I knew what we could expect from him. Therefore, it was an easy start. He gives me all opportunities to steer and lead this team. My role in the team did not change, I still like to take a lot of responsibility,” she says.
And in terms of her new club, Grijseels was disappointed when Metz missed the EHF FINAL4 after their home defeat against FTC, but glad for her good friend Emily Bölk.
“I crossed my fingers for Emmy, and for Metz to be honest,” says Grijseels, who has already started with some French lessons to fit in her new team as easily as possible. And maybe Metz will welcome a European League winner in the new season.
Photos © STUMMBILLIG