Grijseels: A big highlight to say farewell

“Even as we knew that we were down by nine goals, we always believed in ourselves and were really confident that we could win by 10,” says Grijseels.

“But when only 15 minutes were left and we were still seven goals behind, it looked quite tough to achieve our goal – but we managed to do so, boosted by an incredible atmosphere in Hamm. But to be honest, it really felt unreal, when we realised that we made it to the final tournament.”

Grijseels was the top scorer of the EHF EURO 2022 after the completion of the main round with 44 goals and was only passed by three players in the final weekend, when Germany had already gone home, ranked seventh. Together with Norwegian super star Nora Mørk, the German centre back also topped the scorer point ranking (goals and assists) at the European championship – and had the highest percentage of received passes (1,226 from 1,232).

On club level, Grijseels has played for Dortmund since she was 18 years old. Born to a German mother and a Dutch father and living close to the German-Dutch border, she started playing handball quite early, won silver at the 2014 U18 World Championship – and since then, has constantly played in all German teams alongside her joint national team captain Emily Bölk, who just qualified for the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest with her club FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. The two are close friends on and off the court, but never played in the same team on club level.

But the Grijseels motto “once Dortmund, always Dortmund” will come to an end after this season, as she will make the next step, joining French champions and Champions League participants Metz Handball.

“The way they play under coach Emmanuel Mayonnade fits perfectly to the style of handball I like to play,” Grijseels said, when her transfer was announced. In attack, she specialises in breakthroughs, one-against-one-actions, precise passes and as the motor of Dortmund’s high speed match play.

This weekend, Grijseels will have her international farewell for Dortmund.

“When the European League season started, we just had changed our coach, but still we were among the wide range of favourites – but you can never be sure how far you will go. Therefore, being at Graz is a huge highlight for the club and personally for me,” she says.