Grøndahl: “I have now cracked the code”

eurohandball.com: Elverum made the headlines with their surprise 34:30 win over Pick Szeged in Hungary last month. How do you look back on that game, in which you scored nine times and were then named best playmaker of the round?

Tobias Grømdahl: The worst thing was that I got injured in the last training before that game so I was not sure that I would be able to play at all. And then the game was the best game I have played so far during my career. Nine goals against a team that are fighting to play in the EHF FINAL4 is something I am very proud of.

eurohandball.com: You are currently sixth on the top scorers list in the EHF Champions League, with 36 goals – already nine more than in the entire previous season.

Tobias Grøndahl: I have always scored a lot of goals, but it has taken a few seasons to learn how to play in the EHF Champions League. It is all about tempo and your physique and now I have cracked the code on how to find my teammates in open spaces whilst still being a threat myself.