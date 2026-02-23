1,000 goals in 16 seasons at the highest level is a lot to think about. While the first goal has been forgotten, others have not, and the Slovenian international — who scored a record 767 goals in 159 matches for Slovenia’s national team — points out two EHF Champions League goals that always come to her mind.

“First, it's a goal for Brest away against Györ in the group phase, when I scored right in the last seconds from the left side for a draw. I don't think I will ever forget that one.

“And then with Metz against Györ again, in the first game of the quarter-finals, scoring for the win. The happiness of winning that match, it just stays with you — even though in the end we didn't qualify for the FINAL4, as they beat us in the second game,” says the two-time EHF Champions League Women best right back and the 2020/21 competition's top scorer.



Above all those goals stands her EHF Champions League winner's title, something Gros has always dreamed about — an achievement made with Györ in 2024.

“I chased that trophy for a long time, and when I finally succeeded, it was like — phew, finally. That feeling, that I had achieved what I had always wanted most in my career. That trophy is what, at the end of the day, means the most to me in my career. All those individual awards also mean a lot, but in the end, it's the trophy,” explains Gros.