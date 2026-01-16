Men's EHF EURO 2026 group E throws off on Saturday with the world runners-up Croatia pitting sides with Georgia. Co-hosts and EHF EURO 2022 winners Sweden take on the Netherlands, the same opponents they edged in a narrow win in the group phase at the EHF EURO 2024.

If Germany and Spain win their respective matches against Serbia and Austria in group A in Herning, both have already booked their main round tickets. Meanwhile France and Norway can also secure their main round berths if they beat Ukraine and Czechia respectively in group C.