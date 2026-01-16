Group E joins EHF EURO party; crunch time in Herning

Men's EHF EURO 2026 group E throws off on Saturday with the world runners-up Croatia pitting sides with Georgia. Co-hosts and EHF EURO 2022 winners Sweden take on the Netherlands, the same opponents they edged in a narrow win in the group phase at the EHF EURO 2024.

If Germany and Spain win their respective matches against Serbia and Austria in group A in Herning, both have already booked their main round tickets. Meanwhile France and Norway can also secure their main round berths if they beat Ukraine and Czechia respectively in group C.

GROUP A

Austria vs Spain

Saturday 17 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-1-14

  • Spain endured a close 29:27 victory over Serbia in round 1, with six Ian Tarrafeta goals and some late Sergey Hernandez saves eventually securing them an opening win
  • Austria fought hard against Germany, backed by nine goals from Sebastian Frimmel, but finally lost 27:33 to their neighbours
  • the two sides last met in the EHF EURO 2024 preliminary round, drawing 33:33 — a result which put Austria in the main round and sent Spain home
  • Austria aim for their tenth EHF EURO win, while Spain can make it to the main round if they win and Germany beat Serbia later
  • Spanish team captain Alex Dujshebaev has his 30th EHF EURO match ahead, while his teammate Aleix Gómez is one goal shy of his 100th EHF EURO goal
  • It is the second consecutive match in which Spain’s coach Jordi Ribera will face a fellow Spaniard on the bench, this time Austria’s head coach Iker Romero

Serbia vs Germany

Saturday 17 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-2-2

  • Germany started their EHF EURO 2026 campaign victorious against Austria (30:27) thanks to seven goals from their team captain Johannes Golla and 12 saves by goalkeeper Andreas Wolff
  • Serbia started slow against Spain, and in the middle of the second half came close to turning the match around; however, even six goals from wing Uroš Kojadinović was not enough
  • Germany have never lost an official match against Serbia; their only duel at an EHF EURO was a 22:22 draw in Belgrade in 2012, when the hosts went on to win silver
  • Serbian goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev and defence boss Mijajlo Marsenić play for German club Füchse Berlin and will face their club teammate Matthes Langhoff; fellow Berlin player Nils Lichtlein is in doubt due to a foot injury
  • Marsenić will play his 20th EHF EURO match, the joint-highest number for any Serbian player alongside Petar Nenadić and Žarko Šešum 
  • Wolff will play his 35th EURO game, putting him fifth in the all-time German rankings

20260116 Gps ACE Preview Pechmalbec Quote
We can do much, much better everywhere on the court in attack, in defence and make more saves and the efficiency in the shot. Now we need to be perfect and to start winning against Germany. This game will be like a final for us.
Dragan Pechmalbec
Line player, Serbia

GROUP C

Ukraine vs France

Saturday 17 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-6

  • in the first game, France beat Czechia 42:28, beating their record for the most goals in an EHF EURO game along the way
  • two players scored six for France in their first game: Dylan Nahi and Elohim Prandi, who was elected Player of the Match
  • Ukraine, on the other hand, suffered their biggest defeat at the EHF EURO against Norway in round 1 (22:39)
  • the best scorer for Ukraine in their first game was Ihor Turchenko, who netted five times
  • France have won all three EHF EURO meetings between the two teams, the last one being in 2022 (23:36)

Czechia vs Norway

Saturday 17 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-1-2

  • in round 1, Czechia lost to France 28:42, beating their record for most goals scored by their opponent in an EHF EURO game
  • left wing Petr Široký was Czechia’s top scorer in round 1, with six goals on his EHF EURO debut
  • Norway enjoyed their biggest ever win at the EHF EURO in round 1 against Ukraine (39:22)
  • currently at 41 games, Sander Sagosen will become the Norwegian player with the most EHF EURO games when he plays against Czechia
  • Sagosen became only the fifth male player in history to score 200 EURO goals in his career against Ukraine; he needs just four goals to surpass Stefan Lövgren in fourth place on the all-time list
  • the two teams have never met at a final tournament; in the EHF EURO 2011 Qualifiers, each side won their home match

Euro26 Norway Vs Ukraine FLP 2287 FV

GROUP E

Croatia vs Georgia

Saturday 17 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-0

  • Croatia have taken part in every EHF EURO final tournament since the inaugural edition in 1994, collecting three silver and three bronze medals
  • at the EHF EURO 2024, Croatia finished 11th, their first out-of-the-top-10 result at a European Championship since 2002
  • this match marks Croatia’s first EHF EURO appearance in 18 years without former team captain Domagoj Duvnjak — that role has passed to Ivan Martinović, who is just three goals shy of reaching 50 EHF EURO goals
  • this is Georgia's second time at the EHF EURO after debuting in 2024, when they claimed their first EHF EURO win, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 22:19, and finished the tournament in 18th place
  • Georgia’s top scorer at the EHF EURO with 21 goals is Giorgi Tskhovrebadze, who is currently playing for Croatian champions HC Zagreb
  • Georgia won their last test match against Romania 30:27, while Croatia suffered two defeats against Germany: 27:33 and 29:32

20260116 Gps ACE Preview Kalandadze Quote
Croatia is the strongest team, with a great handball history. Always one of the favorites. If our guys cope with the tasks, I think they will not have an easy game. We want to fight with dignity and leave our word at this championship.
Tite Kalandadze
Head coach, Georgia
20260116 Gps ACE Preview Glavas Quote
We can be nervous in those first games, we are like a diesel engine. We should not underestimate anyone, this is EHF EURO and all teams are here with a reason. And we do remember our defeat against Eygpt three years ago and how much one defeat can derail everything. I hope we will start with the win.
Filip Glavaš
Right wing, Croatia

Sweden vs Netherlands

Saturday 17 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-1-1

  • co-hosts Sweden enter their 16th Men’s EHF EURO as the most decorated team in the competition’s history, boasting five gold medals, one silver and one bronze
  • this is the third time Sweden are hosting the championship — in 2002 they were crowned European champions, but finished seventh as co-hosts in 2020
  • Hampus Wanne, the 2024 All-star Team left wing, is five goals away from reaching 100 EHF EURO goals
  • the Netherlands are set to contest their fourth consecutive EHF EURO; their best finish came in 2022 when they placed 10th
  • of the six previous meetings between the sides, only one was played at the EHF EURO — in 2024, also in group E, when Sweden edged a narrow 29:28 win
  • ahead of the EHF EURO, Sweden played two test matches against Brazil, winning 33:24 and 34:27, while the Netherlands hosted the Golden League, beating Greece 32:26 before losing 30:33 to Norway

20260116 Gps ACE Preview Olsson Quote
We will continue playing our game. I think it's attractive handball that we are playing. We do make some unnecessary technical faults, but we continue to impose our thing. So everybody needs to be ready to run when they are playing against us.
Staffan Olsson
Head coach, Netherlands

Photos © kolektiff images

Euro26 Germany Vs Austria ER15848 JE
