Group phase gets thrilling ending

Going into the final round, 14 of the 16 teams that continue their journey in the EHF European League are already known. The two open spots will go to one team from group B – either FTC or PAUC Handball – and one from group D – either HC Eurofarm Pelister for HC Motor.

The article What teams need to do before the Last 16 lists all possible scenarios for Tuesday.

GROUP A

Fejer B.A.L.-Veszprém (HUN) vs SL Benfica (POR)

Tuesday 28 February, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Veszprém cannot qualify for the Last 16 anymore; Benfica finish fourth and will play group B winners Flensburg next

Benfica won the reverse fixture 39:35 in round 3

Veszprém have conceded the most goals of any team in the competition: 319

Veszprém’s Benedek Éles: “We would like to play a similarly good and close match at home as we did at Benfica, thus saying goodbye to the EHF European League and thanking our fans for their support.”

last weekend, Veszprém lost to Cegléd (28:22) in the Hungarian league; Benfica defeated Vitória (29:27) in the Portuguese championship

Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)

Tuesday 28 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Göppingen and Montpellier will finish on the top two spots; this match decides which team ranks first and which second

Göppingen need to win by at least eight to win the group; any other result will confirm Montpellier as the No. 1 team

Montpellier won the first game between the two teams 35:27 at home in round 3

Göppingen’s best scorer in the competition, Josip Sarac, has netted 47 times across nine games, three times more than Montpellier’s Kyllian Villeminot

Montpellier remain leaders of the French league after their weekend win against Créteil (36:27) while Göppingen lost at home to Rhein-Neckar Löwen (27:25)

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Tatran Presov (SVK)

Tuesday 28 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV