Groups confirmed as battle for Champions Cup awaits

Last year's champions, BHT Petra Plock from Poland, will be aiming to be in 15 October's final once again, but must first navigate group A, which they have been drawn into alongside Feyenoord Handbal of the Netherlands, A.S.D Grosseto Handball from Italy and, from the host nation, Vegetas BHC.

11 nations make up the 16 entrants in the men's Champions Cup, with hosts Portugal being represented by the most; three. One of whom, GRD Leça SPAR, will be aiming to improve on the bronze medal they won last year, also in Porto Santo.

Below is the full list of teams and groups for the men's competition.