Groups confirmed as battle for Champions Cup awaits
16 men's and 16 women's teams from across Europe now know who they will face in the groups of Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023, which begins on 12 October in Porto Santo, Portugal.
Last year's champions, BHT Petra Plock from Poland, will be aiming to be in 15 October's final once again, but must first navigate group A, which they have been drawn into alongside Feyenoord Handbal of the Netherlands, A.S.D Grosseto Handball from Italy and, from the host nation, Vegetas BHC.
11 nations make up the 16 entrants in the men's Champions Cup, with hosts Portugal being represented by the most; three. One of whom, GRD Leça SPAR, will be aiming to improve on the bronze medal they won last year, also in Porto Santo.
Below is the full list of teams and groups for the men's competition.
On the women's side, OVB Beach Girls will have their hearts set on another title, having beaten HEI Dame Beach Handball in a shoot-out in last year's final. This time, the Hungarian side are in group A alongside Conkret Byczki Kowalewo from Poland, France's Brest Bretagne Handball and Olympia Beach Handball from London.
10 nations have at least one team among the 16, with Portugal, Great Britain, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands all represented by two.
The full list of teams and groups for the women's competition, which also concludes on 15 October, can be seen below.