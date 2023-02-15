Groups decided for EHF Beach EURO 2023

Germany, who won the women's competition at the EHF Beach EURO 2021, will face that tournament's runners-up Denmark in group A, alongside France and Italy.

2021 bronze medallists Spain are drawn in group D, together with Poland, Croatia and Romania.

Reigning men's Beach EURO champions Denmark will also play Germany in the group phase, but have avoided 2021 silver medallists and record EURO champions Croatia. Denmark are in group D as well as Romania and Türkiye, while Croatia will play Norway, Poland and the Netherlands in group A.

Hosts Portugal had the right to pick their groups. They chose group B in the women's tournament, against the Netherlands, Ukraine and Türkiye; while the Portuguese men will play Hungary, France and Italy, also in group B.

Women

Group A: Germany, Denmark, France, Italy

Group B: Netherlands, Ukraine, Portugal, Türkiye

Group C: Hungary, Greece, Norway, Slovakia

Group D: Spain, Poland, Croatia, Romania

Men

Group A: Croatia, Norway, Poland, Netherlands

Group B: Hungary, France, Portugal, Italy

Group C: Spain, Ukraine, Sweden, Greece

Group D: Denmark, Germany, Romania, Türkiye

The tournament is set to take place in Nazaré, Portugal, from 24 to 28 May. It is the 13th Beach Handball EURO and the first time Portugal is hosting the senior tournament; Nazaré previously hosted the Younger Age Category Beach Handball EURO 2016.