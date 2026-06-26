After completion of the 14 rounds, the top two teams from both groups will advance to the quarter-finals directly; the teams ranked third to sixth will meet in the play-offs to determine the remaining four quarter-finalists.

Defending champions Metz Handball have been drawn into group B, where they will meet the team again they beat in last season's final: Györi Audi ETO KC. The two other teams that played in Budapest earlier this month — CSM Bucuresti and Brest Bretagne Handball — join each other in group A.

Prior to Friday's draw, the 16 teams were allocated over four pots based on the updated EHF Club Ranking.

The country protection rule applied to the draw to avoid teams from the same federation meeting in the group phase. However, with three participants from Denmark to be drawn into the two groups, it was inevitable that two Danish teams ended up in the same section — Odense Håndbold and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold in group B.

Saturdays and Sundays are the official playing days again and the group phase of the EHF Champions League Women 2026/27 starts in the weekend of 5/6 September 2026. The exact playing schedule for both groups will be released in due time.

EHF Champions League Women 2026/27 group phase

Group A:

Team Esbjerg (DEN)

CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

FTC-Toyota Kovács (HUN)

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

RK Krim OTP Group Mercator (SLO)

BV Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Sola Håndballklubb (NOR)

OTP Group Budućnost (MNE)

Group B:

Metz Handball (FRA)

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Odense Håndbold (DEN)

Gloria Bistrita (ROU)

HC Podravka (CRO)

Storhamar Håndball Elite (NOR)

HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER)

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN)

photo © kolektiff