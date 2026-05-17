Atlético Guardes were well prepared and remain unbeaten

If it needs a proof for a superior team of a competition, it is, if you enter the second final still unbeaten: For Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes the victory at Michalovce was their sixth win in seven matches, the only draw occurred in the quarter-finals. Atlético were well prepared on the Slovak side, adapting their defence on the style of Spanish attack. Building on this defence and on the strong endgame, now extends the hopes to extend the series of Spanish winners in the European Cup Women. Since the 2020/21 season: Malaga took the trophy in 2021, Gran Canaria in 2022 and Elche in 2024. Now, Atlético Guardes can become the third Spanish club to be in the winners’ list. Only 60 minutes separate them from their first international trophy.

Main photo @marekf-foto