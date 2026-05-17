Guardes make a huge step towards their first trophy

Guardes make a huge step towards their first trophy

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
17 May 2026, 18:20

Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes have opened the gate widely in the first leg of the finals in the EHF European Cup Women 2025/26 with a win at MSK IUVENTA Michalovce. The return leg in Pontevedra will be played next week.

The Spanish side won 24:20, as the Slovak side were defeated at home for the first time in an international match since 2021. The dream to become the first ever team from Slovakia to win this competition is not over, but the cushion of four goals looks quite comfortable for the Spanish side.

FINAL, FIRST LEG

MSK IUVENTA MICHALOVCE (SVK) VS CLUB BALONMÁN ATLÉTICO GUARDES (ESP) 20:24 (11:12)

Top scorers: Aline Bieger (MSK IUVENTA Michalovce) 6/9; Jazmin Mendoza (Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes) 6/7

  • Atlético Guardes had a flying start, leading 4:1 after nine minutes, as the hosts caused too many mistake in attack and started quite nervous
  • but thanks to a 6:3 run, the hosts took their first lead at 7:6 in minute 17
  • the match was fully equal until the score of 12:12, then Michalovce was hit by the red card against their defence specialist Iryna Kompaniiets after her third suspension
  • the crucial period of the match was a 5:0 run of Atlético Guardes from 15:15 to 20:15, when they finally took full control, though Michalovce struck back to 20:21, before the visitors scored the last three goals of the match
  • key factor for the victors was the performance of their goalkeeper Amandine Balzinc, who saved 39 per cent of Michalovce’s shots

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Atlético Guardes were well prepared and remain unbeaten

If it needs a proof for a superior team of a competition, it is, if you enter the second final still unbeaten: For Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes the victory at Michalovce was their sixth win in seven matches, the only draw occurred in the quarter-finals. Atlético were well prepared on the Slovak side, adapting their defence on the style of Spanish attack. Building on this defence and on the strong endgame, now extends the hopes to extend the series of Spanish winners in the European Cup Women. Since the 2020/21 season: Malaga took the trophy in 2021, Gran Canaria in 2022 and Elche in 2024. Now, Atlético Guardes can become the third Spanish club to be in the winners’ list. Only 60 minutes separate them from their first international trophy.

Main photo @marekf-foto

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