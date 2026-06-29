Cluj-Napoca: Preliminary Round / Main Round / Quarter-finals / Semi-finals / Finals

Cluj-Napoca in north-west Romania is becoming something of a hub in terms of hosting international handball events — as well as the Men's 20 EHF EURO, the "Heart of Transylvania" is also a host city for the Women's EHF EURO 2026 later in the year. Home to around 300,000 people, it is not just Romania’s second most populous city but is also a true student city, as it houses the country’s largest university, and is a major academic, economic and cultural hub.

The Transylvania International Film Festival and Untold Festival are part of the vibrant arts and culture scene in Cluj-Napoca, and now handball becomes part of that cultural fabric, as the M20 EHF EURO 2026 is played at two arenas in the city.

Games will be played in Romania’s largest indoor sports hall, BT Arena, which was opened in 2014 and has a capacity of up to 10,000 spectators. A venue for the 2021 European Table Tennis Championships and 2021 Women’s European Volleyball Championship, BT Arena will host matches in the preliminary round, main round and quarter-finals, as well as the semi-finals and finals of the competition.

Across town, the Horia Demian Sports Hall will also be used for the preliminary round and main round clashes, plus the cross matches and placement matches. Holding around 2,500 spectators, the venue has been in use since 1970.