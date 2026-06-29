Guide to Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026 venues

Guide to Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026 venues

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European Handball Federation
29 June 2026, 15:00

24 teams featuring many of the best male Younger Age Category (YAC) players from across the continent will be descending on Romania for the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026, and three venues in two host cities are gearing up to welcome them. Here is your guide to our hosts, ahead of just the second M20 EHF EURO since the tournament was expanded to 24 teams, as Spain prepare to defend their title.

As with the previous edition in Slovenia two years ago, the tournament will be hosted by a single country. Awarded the hosting rights in December 2024, Romania will be in the spotlight for the third time, having held the inaugural Men's 20 EHF EURO in 1996 and again in 2008. On both occasions, Denmark took home the trophy.

The final tournament will be held from 8 to 19 July 2026 in the cities of Cluj-Napoca and Turda.

Tickets are available for all matches. For all the details, pricing and to secure your tickets today, click here.

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Cluj-Napoca: Preliminary Round / Main Round / Quarter-finals / Semi-finals / Finals

Cluj-Napoca in north-west Romania is becoming something of a hub in terms of hosting international handball events — as well as the Men's 20 EHF EURO, the "Heart of Transylvania" is also a host city for the Women's EHF EURO 2026 later in the year. Home to around 300,000 people, it is not just Romania’s second most populous city but is also a true student city, as it houses the country’s largest university, and is a major academic, economic and cultural hub.

The Transylvania International Film Festival and Untold Festival are part of the vibrant arts and culture scene in Cluj-Napoca, and now handball becomes part of that cultural fabric, as the M20 EHF EURO 2026 is played at two arenas in the city. 

Games will be played in Romania’s largest indoor sports hall, BT Arena, which was opened in 2014 and has a capacity of up to 10,000 spectators. A venue for the 2021 European Table Tennis Championships and 2021 Women’s European Volleyball Championship, BT Arena will host matches in the preliminary round, main round and quarter-finals, as well as the semi-finals and finals of the competition.

Across town, the Horia Demian Sports Hall will also be used for the preliminary round and main round clashes, plus the cross matches and placement matches. Holding around 2,500 spectators, the venue has been in use since 1970.

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BT ARENA 26

Turda: Preliminary Round / Main Round / Quarter-finals / Placement matches

Around 35 kilometres away from Cluj-Napoca is the city of Turda, the second-biggest urban area in Cluj county, but home to a more modest 45,000 residents. Though smaller than its neighbour, Turda attracts numerous tourists through its "hidden gems" such as the Salina Turda salt mine and the impressive Turda Gorge.

As of 2024, there has been a new reason to visit this ancient city — the Turda Arena. Holding up to 3,000 fans and home to handball club AHC Potaissa Turda, Turda Arena will host matches in the preliminary round, main round and quarter-finals, as well as cross matches and placement matches.

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Photos © Anze Malovrh & Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff (main & fans in-text)

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