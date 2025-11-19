Gulldén and Kavticnik talk athlete values in next RYT online session

19 November 2025, 14:00

The next instalment of the EHF's Respect Your Talent programme online sessions takes place on Sunday 23 November at 20:00 CET, when ambassadors Isabelle Gulldén and Vid Kavticnik talk athlete values.

Isabelle "Bella" Gulldén was a star of the Swedish women's handball team for 13 years until her retirement in 2020, winning EHF EURO silver in 2010 and bronze in 2014. She continued her club career until 2024, notching up trophies including the EHF Champions League titles in 2016 with CSM Bucuresti and in 2022 with Vipers Kristiansand. 

Since her retirement as a player, Gulldén has taken to coaching, spending two seasons as the assistant coach for Sweden and, as of 2025, as assistant coach for IK Sävehof's women's team.

Vid Kavticnik had a long and successful career for Slovenia and for clubs including THW Kiel and Montpellier. He won the EHF Champions League with both Kiel (2007) and Montpellier (2018). National successes include winning bronze at the 2017 IHF Men's World Championship and silver at his home EHF EURO in 2004.

Kavticnik was inducted into the EHF Hall of Fame in 2023.

Both Gulldén and Kavticnik are long-term RYT ambassadors, and bring a wealth of knowledge to a session focusing on how athletes should conduct themselves and the values to live by.

The ambassador sessions are free to attend, requiring only the use of in-app tokens earned through activities to register via the RYT app. The content of the sessions is targeted for young players aiming to develop either towards or further into a professional career.

The ambassador sessions are held regularly and address diverse topics ranging from mental health, nutrition and sports law to media and anti-doping. They are just one part of the RYT offering, which also includes the app, regular camps and activities during Younger Age Category events. While the camps and on-site activities are by invitation, anyone can make use of the range of useful information available through the app as well as join the ambassador sessions.

The session on athlete values on Sunday 23 November starts at 20:00 CET. To register, download the RYT app here.

 

Photos © Kolektiff Images

