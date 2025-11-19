Isabelle "Bella" Gulldén was a star of the Swedish women's handball team for 13 years until her retirement in 2020, winning EHF EURO silver in 2010 and bronze in 2014. She continued her club career until 2024, notching up trophies including the EHF Champions League titles in 2016 with CSM Bucuresti and in 2022 with Vipers Kristiansand.

Since her retirement as a player, Gulldén has taken to coaching, spending two seasons as the assistant coach for Sweden and, as of 2025, as assistant coach for IK Sävehof's women's team.

Vid Kavticnik had a long and successful career for Slovenia and for clubs including THW Kiel and Montpellier. He won the EHF Champions League with both Kiel (2007) and Montpellier (2018). National successes include winning bronze at the 2017 IHF Men's World Championship and silver at his home EHF EURO in 2004.

Kavticnik was inducted into the EHF Hall of Fame in 2023.

Both Gulldén and Kavticnik are long-term RYT ambassadors, and bring a wealth of knowledge to a session focusing on how athletes should conduct themselves and the values to live by.