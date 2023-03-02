Gutsy Dinamo fail to spoil Magdeburg’s celebration

Magdeburg’s experience helps save win for the German champions

Dinamo were decimated by injuries, but tried to put a brave face on, despite a tough proposition against SC Magdeburg. If they had won, the Romanian champions would have avoided THW Kiel and their fourth-place finish would have set a crunch tie with Aalborg in the play-offs. Fourth place would also have seen the second leg played in Bucharest, with plenty of fans flocking to see their favourites.

Dinamo were no pushovers against Magdeburg and they put up a strong display, even with some key players out due to injury. With the game tied, 33:33, and only 90 seconds remaining Magdeburg's greater experience came into play as the German side scored and then forced Ante Kuduz to make an attacking foul to clinch a 34:33 win. This sealed second place for the Bundesliga champions and Dinamo learned the hard way how difficult it is to win against such tough opponents.