Györ clinch narrow win over Esbjerg for their eighth final

SEMI-FINAL

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 29:28 (17:15)

both sides had a good defensive start, but Györ took it to the next level and built the base for an early 5:2 lead

Esbjerg could not find their momentum in the attack, having a shooting efficiency below 35 per cent in the first 15 minutes

Györ's mistakes opened the path for a comeback, but the Danish side did not fully use it until the last five minutes of the first half when Judith van der Helm levelled (14:14)

both side's goalkeepers woke up mid second half — the fierce battle between Hatadou Sako and Anna Kristensen steered the game into the uncertainty, but they could not keep it going for a longer period of time

with the last three minutes on the clock, it was the home side that had a one-goal lead and a superb save by Hatadou Sako against Elin Hansson sealed the deal

Györ became the first club in EHF Champions League Women history to hit the 9,000-goal mark with their 27th goal, now they are at 9,002

the competition's top scorer, Henny Reistad, broke her own record of the most goal scored in a single season (in the EHF FINAL4 era) — after netting 142 times in the 2022/23 season, her 2024/25 tally is now at 146 with one more game to go

May 31, 2025

Insurmountable Györ — once again

Györi Audi ETO KC once again asserted their dominance over Team Esbjerg at the EHF FINAL4 Women edging out a tense one-goal victory in this year's semi-final clash in Budapest. The Hungarian powerhouse came out strong, but could only muster a two-goal lead at half-time. However, their experience shined in the second half as they survived almost all of Esbjerg's attempts to level and took a win, with Dione Housheer's seven goals and Hatadou Sako's five saves in the right moments.

Their defence was razor-sharp in the crucial moments and forced Esbjerg to rush shots. With a narrow but controlled win, Györ proved once more that when it comes to Budapest, they are simply close to unbeatable.

With this win, Györ extend their head-to-head record against Esbjerg to a staggering 10-0, continuing a psychological stronghold that dates back years. Their latest victory echoes the semi-final from 2024, where they also broke Esbjerg hearts with a 24:23 result. This time again, Esbjerg's comeback effort fell just one goal short.