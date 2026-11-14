Round 8 of the EHF Champions League Women 2026/27 started on Saturday with three matches in group B, all of them being the reverse fixtures of the games played a week before. In a Nordic clash, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold took a convincing revenge on Storhamar Håndball Elite, taking their just second win in the current tournament.

HC Podravka also enjoyed a revenge, ending Gloria Bistrita's winning streak, while Györi Audi ETO KC maintained their unbeaten record in the competition, earning a clear victory against HSG Blomberg-Lippe.