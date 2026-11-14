Györ cruise past Blomberg-Lippe again; Nykøbing and Podravka take revenge

Györ cruise past Blomberg-Lippe again; Nykøbing and Podravka take revenge

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
14 November 2026, 20:24

Round 8 of the EHF Champions League Women 2026/27 started on Saturday with three matches in group B, all of them being the reverse fixtures of the games played a week before. In a Nordic clash, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold took a convincing revenge on Storhamar Håndball Elite, taking their just second win in the current tournament.

HC Podravka also enjoyed a revenge, ending Gloria Bistrita's winning streak, while Györi Audi ETO KC maintained their unbeaten record in the competition, earning a clear victory against HSG Blomberg-Lippe.

  • Nykøbing ended their four-match losing run and celebrated their first-ever win against Storhamar in European club competitions

  • Andrea Jørgensen delivered 12 saves for a 44 per cent save rate, helping Nykøbing to set a new club record in Europe's top flight, just 18 conceded goals in a single game

  • Györ claimed their biggest win in the current Champions League season, defeating Blomberg-Lippe by 17 goals, 41:24

  • Podravka beat Bistrita in a much closer fight, 37:34, ending the Romanian team's three-game winning run

  • Podravka's goalkeeper Anica Gudelj played an important role in her team's win, making 12 saves for a 42 per cent save efficiency

GROUP B

STORHAMAR HÅNDBALL ELITE (NOR) VS NYKØBING FALSTER HÅNDBOLD (DEN) 18:26 (11:14)

H2H: 4-1-1
Top scorers: Christina Pedersen 8/13 (Storhamar Håndball Elite); Maja Magnussen 7/12 (Nykøbing Falster Håndbold)

Storhamar enjoyed a better start of the game, and as Christina Pedersen and Marte Svensson combined for five goals in 10 opening minutes, the home side led 6:4. But propelled by Andrea Jørgensen's saves, Nykøbing gradually improved their game. Maja Magnussen stepped up in attack, and her team finished the opening half with a 4:1 run, getting a three-goal lead at the break.

Early in the second half, Storhamar drew level following a 3:0 run, but then they started to make too many technical errors, which resulted in Nykøbing scoring from counterattacks. A 4:0 surge helped the visitors to a 19:15 lead before Mia Svele's goals launched a 5:0 run late in the game, as the Danish team conceded just seven goals in the second half and claimed a well-deserved win.

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The match was defined by the fact that we made so many mistakes. We had 10 unforced errors in the first half alone, and Nykøbing capitalized on every opportunity. We were punished for that. It becomes difficult when we miss simple passes, we end up making things hard for ourselves.
Isabell Nordstrand
Right wing, Storhamar Håndball Elite
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Last weekend, I don’t feel we got things right defensively. We missed too many shots against Eli (Raasok) who is a fantastic goalkeeper. That happened today as well, of course, but our defensive play was much better. I am very happy with our performance. We needed to show that we can also succeed in the Champions League. Storhamar have performed very well in the Champions League, so we are proud to have come here and won.
Niels Agesen
Head coach, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
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Fredrik Olastuen
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Fredrik Olastuen
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Fredrik Olastuen
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Fredrik Olastuen
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Fredrik Olastuen
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Fredrik Olastuen
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Fredrik Olastuen

GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC (HUN) VS HSG BLOMBERG-LIPPE (GER) 41:24 (19:14)

H2H: 2-0-0
Top scorers: Dione Housheer 7/8 (Györi Audi ETO KC); Farrelle Njinkeu 6/7 (HSG Blomberg-Lippe)

Like in the reverse fixture in round 7, the last-placed Blomberg fought hard against the powerhouse Györ in the opening stage of the match. The German side pulled in front several times, and even in the 20th minute, the rivals were tied at 11:11. However, then Helena Elver launched Györ's 3:0 run, and the hosts led by five goals at the interval.

After the restart, the Hungarian heavyweights continued to dominate, relying on solid defence and converting their chances well. Midway through the second half, the gap reached double digits for the first time, 30:20, and Györ did not slow down, ultimately hitting the 40-goal mark for the first time during the current Champions League season.

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20261114 ETO Blomberg 1349
I felt that our opponents came here without any fear, and they made things difficult for us for about 20 minutes. I started rotating the team already in the first half to give everyone an opportunity to play. Our defence worked particularly well in the second half, and we secured a big-margin victory, which perhaps was not something we could necessarily expect. We had a lot of good individual performances, and Thale played well, among others. I am proud of the team.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC
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We played a good first half and started well, although we still made quite a few mistakes. After the break, however, our game fell apart, and we struggled to find the right solutions, while Györ punished every mistake. Our defence was not aggressive enough, especially in the second half. I am not satisfied with that, but we know that Györ are a good team, and I hope I will at least get to see them at the FINAL4 as a fan.
Steffen Birkner
Head coach, HSG Blomberg-Lippe
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Győri Audi ETO KC / Peka Roland
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Győri Audi ETO KC / Peka Roland
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Győri Audi ETO KC / Peka Roland
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Győri Audi ETO KC / Peka Roland
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Győri Audi ETO KC / Peka Roland
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Győri Audi ETO KC / Peka Roland
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Győri Audi ETO KC / Peka Roland
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Győri Audi ETO KC / Peka Roland
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Győri Audi ETO KC / Peka Roland

HC PODRAVKA (CRO) VS GLORIA BISTRITA (ROU) 37:34 (19:19)

H2H: 3-0-1
Top scorers: Matea Šošo 7/8 (HC Podravka); Danila So Delgado 12/19 (Gloria Bistrita)

Thanks to a high attack efficiency, Bistrita were a clearly dominant side in the opening 10 minutes. Danila So Delgado netted four times during that period, helping the visitors to a 8:3 lead. But powered by Katarina Pandža and Klara Birtić, Podravka started to gradually cut the deficit. After a long chase, they drew level at 15:15 five minutes before the break, and the rivals were still tied after 30 minutes.

Anica Gudelj did well in Podravka's goal, and soon after the restart, the Croatian team used a 5:1 run to take a 26:23 lead. In the 44th minute, they increased the gap to four goals, 29:25, before a string of So Delgado's goals and Evelina Eriksson's saves helped Bistrita draw level at 29:29. However, a crucial 4:0 run propelled by Matea Šošo's three goals in four minutes secured Podravka a 35:31 lead in the 57th minute, so the game was basically settled.

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20261114 EHFCLW GP Podravka Vs GLORIABISTRITA 252
This is a win that opens up many possibilities. It shows that we were competitive against the current best team in the Romanian league—a side that remains undefeated domestically and has won every match in the Champions League, save for away games against Györ and Metz. For the most part, the match contained several aspects I wasn't happy with, specifically two instances involving red cards—disqualifications—resulting from challenges on my players. Today, however, things balanced out. Thanks primarily to our attack, we didn't allow Bistrita to pull away by a larger margin in the first half. With Anica entering the game—complemented by several saves from Lucija—we managed to close the gap; it’s almost surreal that we reached a tie, even conceding a goal right at the final buzzer. In the second half, we caught them off guard—to put it modestly—by employing a 5-1 defensive formation, for which we had given specific instructions to Ana Pandža.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka
20261114 EHFCLW GP Podravka Vs GLORIABISTRITA 238
Congratulations to Podravka. They have a good team in attack, for us it's impossible to play in defence with these players because in the one-on-one we lost all situations. But okay, we need to improve in defence, for the future. Sure, we are tired because the competition in Romania is strong, the trip for us always is the same. It's not easy to go other countries and in the Champions League always is the same situation where we are very tired. We will go to the next game and give it all.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita
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2026 Marko Horvat / RK Podravka
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2026 Marko Horvat / RK Podravka
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2026 Marko Horvat / RK Podravka
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2026 Marko Horvat / RK Podravka
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