Sola claimed their second straight win in the competition, 29:22 at Krim, as Camilla Herrem netted eight times

Brest ended their two-match losing run by taking their biggest win of the season, 40:25 against CSM

it was Romanian team's biggest defeat in the continental top flight, as they had not lost by more than 10 goals before

in the Nordic derby, Storhamar celebrated a 31:25 win at Nykøbing, as Christina Pedersen netted seven times and Eli Marie Raasok had a 34 per cent saving rate

despite a slow start, Györ claimed a commanding victory at Blomberg-Lippe, 36:21

the Hungarian team's goalkeepers Zsófi Szemerey and Hatadou Sako combined for 17 saves in that encounter

GROUP A

H2H: 1-1-1

Top scorers: Ana Abina 5/7, Nina Zulić 5/10 (RK Krim OTP Group Mercator); Camilla Herrem 8/9 (Sola Håndballklubb)

Both teams were looking for their second straight (and overall) wins in the current tournament, and it was Krim who opened up a 2:0 lead. However, Sola hit back with a 4:0 run propelled by Camilla Herrem's goals, and another 4:0 surge secured their 10:5 advantage midway through the first half. Strong defence helped the Norwegian side to score from counterattacks, and Herrem netted five times before the break, as her team led by nine goals.

Krim's goalkeeping duo Jovana Risovic and Maja Vojnovič combined for 19 saves in this match, but even their heroics were not enough for the home side. Sola's Rikke Granlund also did well in goal, finishing the game with 12 saves, and her team kept the game under their control in the second half, cruising to their first ever win over Krim.