Györ and Brest cruise through; Norwegians claim away wins

Györ and Brest cruise through; Norwegians claim away wins

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
07 November 2026, 20:29

After a three week break, EHF Champions League Women 2026/27 is back in action, as Round 7 threw off with four matches on Saturday. In the Match of the Week, the seven-time champions Györi Audi ETO KC proved too strong for debutants HSG Blomberg-Lippe and maintained their unbeaten record in the tournament.

Two Norwegian sides, Storhamar Håndball Elite and Sola Håndballklubb, claimed away victories, while Brest Bretagne Handball were the only team to win at home, defeating CSM Bucuresti by as many as 15 goals.

  • Sola claimed their second straight win in the competition, 29:22 at Krim, as Camilla Herrem netted eight times

  • Brest ended their two-match losing run by taking their biggest win of the season, 40:25 against CSM

  • it was Romanian team's biggest defeat in the continental top flight, as they had not lost by more than 10 goals before

  • in the Nordic derby, Storhamar celebrated a 31:25 win at Nykøbing, as Christina Pedersen netted seven times and Eli Marie Raasok had a 34 per cent saving rate

  • despite a slow start, Györ claimed a commanding victory at Blomberg-Lippe, 36:21

  • the Hungarian team's goalkeepers Zsófi Szemerey and Hatadou Sako combined for 17 saves in that encounter

GROUP A

RK KRIM OTP GROUP MERCATOR (SLO) VS SOLA HÅNDBALLKLUBB (NOR) 22:29 (9:18)

H2H: 1-1-1
Top scorers: Ana Abina 5/7, Nina Zulić 5/10 (RK Krim OTP Group Mercator); Camilla Herrem 8/9 (Sola Håndballklubb)

Both teams were looking for their second straight (and overall) wins in the current tournament, and it was Krim who opened up a 2:0 lead. However, Sola hit back with a 4:0 run propelled by Camilla Herrem's goals, and another 4:0 surge secured their 10:5 advantage midway through the first half. Strong defence helped the Norwegian side to score from counterattacks, and Herrem netted five times before the break, as her team led by nine goals.

Krim's goalkeeping duo Jovana Risovic and Maja Vojnovič combined for 19 saves in this match, but even their heroics were not enough for the home side. Sola's Rikke Granlund also did well in goal, finishing the game with 12 saves, and her team kept the game under their control in the second half, cruising to their first ever win over Krim.

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MAL9521 (1)
We are certainly a bit disappointed, but we need to learn from our mistakes today. Respect for Sola for playing in the first half-time. What they're doing, they're doing it very efficiently, but we also made it a little too easy for them. A bit more like it was in the second half. So this is, of course, what we need to improve over the next seven days to make it tougher for them. Then I believe we can really fight with them, because today was not a fight.
Rasmus Rygaard Poulsen
Head coach, RK Krim OTP Group Mercator
MAL9649 (1)
I'm happy that we went out in the first half and controlled the match. I'm not satisfied with the second half, but everyone got on the field, we played okay, and we got two points here. That's important to reach the play-off round, so this was a big win for us. Every year in the Champions League we meet a team back to back in one week, and now it's Krim. I think there's a bit of fun in that because now we have to find new plays and do something different in seven days. We definitely have some tactical things to show. Krim's second half today was good, so we know we'll have to stay at a high level to beat them.
Mats Jansen
Head coach, Sola Håndballklubb
MAL9382
Anze Malovrh / kolektiffimages
MAL9906
Anze Malovrh / kolektiffimages
MAL9496
Anze Malovrh / kolektiffimages
MAL9649
Anze Malovrh / kolektiffimages
MAL9955
Anze Malovrh / kolektiffimages
MAL8484
Anze Malovrh / kolektiffimages
MAL9243
Anze Malovrh / kolektiffimages

BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL (FRA) VS CSM BUCURESTI (ROU) 40:25 (20:11)

H2H: 6-1-3
Top scorers: Clarisse Mairot 9/12 (Brest Bretagne Handball); Emma Friis 8/11, Valeriia Maslova 8/13 (CSM Bucuresti)

CSM's Valeriia Maslova opened the score, but it was her team's only lead throughout the match. Solid defence and good shot efficiency helped Brest to take a comfortable 6:2 lead after 10 minutes, and they never looked back. The Romanian team's goalkeepers delivered just one save in the opening half, while their Brest's colleague Camille Depuiset did much better. The home side fired from all cylinders, reaching the 20-goal mark already by half-time.

In the second half, CSM's Denisa Șandru made a few saves, but it did not stop the French team from demonstrating their fire power and steadily increasing their advantage. Clarisse Mairot stepped up, scoring both from the penalty line and the open play, and while Emma Friis and Maslova combined for 16 goals at CSM, their team suffered a devastating defeat.

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BBH CSM 2
I think it's a really good feeling. We have been facing some difficulties, and we've been fighting to overcome them and looking for solutions, as I've said many times. But today, we can take a step back, enjoy the moment and appreciate what we've achieved. That's what I told my staff as well. The girls can also enjoy this performance because we put something really good on the court today. After a game like this, you naturally feel a great sense of satisfaction. But we have to keep going and move forward because more games are coming. That's what I always say: the season is a very long one.
Tomáš Hlavatý
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball
BBH CSM 9
It was a really poor performance from us. As a player, I would say that we feel ashamed in front of our coaches because everything we had agreed on worked whenever we managed to put it into practice. The problem was that we didn't execute it properly. I don't know why, but it was really difficult for us to get into the game today. Everyone can have a bad day, but in my opinion, today was too much. You still have to fight until the very end. We did fight, but we didn't start fighting from the beginning. We will work hard on it and do our best to bounce back.
Valeriia Maslova
Right back, CSM Bucuresti
BBH CSM
Brest Bretagne Handball / Lindsey Kidad
BBH CSM 6
Brest Bretagne Handball / Lindsey Kidad
BBH CSM 2
Brest Bretagne Handball / Lindsey Kidad
BBH CSM 6 (1)
Brest Bretagne Handball / Lindsey Kidad
BBH CSM 2 (1)
Brest Bretagne Handball / Lindsey Kidad
BBH CSM 4 (1)
Brest Bretagne Handball / Lindsey Kidad

GROUP B

NYKØBING FALSTER HÅNDBOLD (DEN) VS STORHAMAR HÅNDBALL ELITE (NOR) 25:31 (12:22)

H2H: 0-1-4
Top scorers: Mia Svele 9/14 (Nykøbing Falster Handbold); Christina Pedersen 7/11 (Storhamar Håndball Elite)

The high-scoring opening phase of the match featured close fight, as the teams were level at 5:5 after seven minutes. But then a 4:0 run propelled by Christina Pedersen's goals helped Storhamar to pull ahead. In the 17th minute, their advantage reached six goals, 13:7. and Nykobing's timeout did not change much. With another 4:0 run, this time launched by Tonje Enkerud, Storhamar further increased the gap, which reached double digits by the interval.

After the restart, the game somewhat changed, as Nykøbing opened the second half with a 3:0 run and tried to put some more pressure on their rivals. But powered by Eli Marie Raasok's saves, the visitors weathered the storm, as they comfortably led 27:18 in the 46th minute and had no problems clinching victory.

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20261107 Nykøbing F HåNdbold Storhamar HB Elite Brian Mortensen 05A9212 (1)
During the first half we missed out on 12 open chances -and that's just too many. But of course nobody missed on purpose. We have to look at ourselves because we need some more intensity in our game and we must improve our training sessions for that. Although we lost, we do have some good basis to work from and we will.
Niels Agesen
Head coach, Nykøbing Falster Handbold
20261107 Nykøbing F HåNdbold Storhamar HB Elite Brian Mortensen 05A9195
We played an amazing first half, with great concentration and an almost flawless play, while Nykøbing hit the posts a few times plus good effort by our goalkeeper. That made the difference on a day where Nykøbing had the bad luck of losing a sick Moa Högdahl just before the match. I believe it might be a more equal game when we meet in our Arena.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Håndball Elite
20261107 Nykøbing F HåNdbold Storhamar HB Elite Brian Mortensen 05A9071
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20261107 Nykøbing F HåNdbold Storhamar HB Elite Brian Mortensen 05A9087
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20261107 Nykøbing F HåNdbold Storhamar HB Elite Brian Mortensen 3G5A2097
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20261107 Nykøbing F HåNdbold Storhamar HB Elite Brian Mortensen 3G5A2153
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20261107 Nykøbing F HåNdbold Storhamar HB Elite Brian Mortensen 3G5A2191
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20261107 Nykøbing F HåNdbold Storhamar HB Elite Brian Mortensen 05A9169
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MOTW: HSG BLOMBERG-LIPPE (GER) VS GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC (HUN) 21:36 (12:19)

H2H: 0-0-1
Top scorers: Nieke Kühne 5/13 (HSG Blomberg-Lippe); Bruna de Paula 6/7 (Györi Audi ETO KC)

Györ, who had lost just one point in their six previous matches, were obviously seen as favourites in the game against the last-placed debutants. But in front of their home crowd, Blomberg-Lippe did a good job in the opening quarter of the game, so the teams were level at 7:7 in the 15th minute. But soon after that, Bruna de Paula's goals and Zsófi Szemerey's saves helped the Hungarian powerhouse to pull clear at 14:9 following a 5:0 run, and Györ enjoyed a comfortable seven-goal lead at the interval. They did not slow down after the restart, teaching a lesson to a much less experienced German team. Hatadou Sako, who replaced Szemerey in goal, also denied Blomberg's attack time after time, and the visitors led by double digits in the 39th minute, 24:14, before ultimately taking a clear 15-goal victory.

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261107 Hsgblomberglippe Gyoeriaudietokc Peters 0413 (1)
We gave everything we could throughout the entire game. We had a good first half and found some good solutions against such a high-quality team. However, we missed too many shots, and those mistakes ultimately proved costly.
Steffen Birkner
Head coach, HSG Blomberg-Lippe
261107 Hsgblomberglippe Gyoeriaudietokc Peters 0732
We didn't get off to the best start, but then showed consistent defensive strength, especially in the second half, and gradually found our rhythm. Congratulations as well to Bruna de Paula on a great performance and a well-deserved Player of the Match award.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC
261107 Hsgblomberglippe Gyoeriaudietokc Peters 0425
Timon Peters
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Timon Peters
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Timon Peters
261107 Hsgblomberglippe Gyoeriaudietokc Peters 0413
Timon Peters
261107 Hsgblomberglippe Gyoeriaudietokc Peters 0527
Timon Peters
261107 Hsgblomberglippe Gyoeriaudietokc Peters 0724
Timon Peters

Main photo credit @Timon Peters

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