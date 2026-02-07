GROUP A

H2H: 1-0-1

Top scorers: Alicia Toublanc 8/9 (DVSC Schaeffler), Emma Olsson 6/6 (BV Borussia Dortmund)

Debrecen enjoyed a perfect start, making use of Dortmund's multiple turnovers to open up a 5:0 lead. Following a timeout, the German side scored three consecutive goals, but the hosts responded with a strong 6:0 run, spurred by Jessica Ryde's saves. The Swedish goalkeeper stood at over 50 per cent save rate for a while, restricting Dortmund to just five goals in 20 minutes.

And although the visitors improved their attack late in the first half, Debrecen enjoyed a nine-goal advantage at the break, as Alicia Toublanc converted all her six attempts in the first half. But after the restart, Sarah Wachter's saves stopped the home side from scoring for nearly eight minutes, as Dortmund cut the gap to 20:14. The German side gained momentum and further reduced the deficit to just three goals, 23:20, with 10 minutes to go. But Debrecen held their nerve and had a crucial 3:0 run, which helped them to earn two points and secure a play-off spot.