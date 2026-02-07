Györ secure quarter-final spot; Danish sides claim away wins

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
07 February 2026, 20:35
Round 12 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 opened with five matches on Saturday. Four of them were played in group A, as the titleholders Györi Audi ETO KC became the first team to secure a direct quarter-final spot, having defeated OTP Group Buducnost.  

Metz Handball and Team Esbjerg also won, staying in second and third positions, respectively. In the only group B encounter, Ikast Håndbold grabbed two points at Krim Otp Group Mercator, so the Danish team also keep fighting for a direct quarter-final spot.
  • Györ secured a top two finish in group A, taking their 11th win in 12 matches, 34:22 over Buducnost
  • in contrast, Buducnost, who are last-placed in the group with three points, lost a chance to reach the play-offs
  • Metz earned a hard-fought victory in the home game against Bistrita, 29:26, buoyed by seven goals from Petra Vamos
  • in a Nordic duel, Henny Reistad's 15 goals lifted Team Esbjerg to a 39:33 win at Storhamar Handball Elite
  • Storhamar lost their eighth match in a row, but they still have a chance to reach the play-offs, having a head-to-head advantage over the sixth-placed Dortmund
  • Debrecen secured a play-off spot, as strong first half performance and 14 saves by Jessica Ryde laid a foundation for their 29:23 home win against Dortmund
  • after beating Krim in an away game, 35:33, Ikast climbed to the third position in group B, having a tally of 16 points

GROUP A

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) 29:23 (20:11)

H2H: 1-0-1

Top scorers: Alicia Toublanc 8/9 (DVSC Schaeffler), Emma Olsson 6/6 (BV Borussia Dortmund)

Debrecen enjoyed a perfect start, making use of Dortmund's multiple turnovers to open up a 5:0 lead. Following a timeout, the German side scored three consecutive goals, but the hosts responded with a strong 6:0 run, spurred by Jessica Ryde's saves. The Swedish goalkeeper stood at over 50 per cent save rate for a while, restricting Dortmund to just five goals in 20 minutes.

And although the visitors improved their attack late in the first half, Debrecen enjoyed a nine-goal advantage at the break, as Alicia Toublanc converted all her six attempts in the first half. But after the restart, Sarah Wachter's saves stopped the home side from scoring for nearly eight minutes, as Dortmund cut the gap to 20:14. The German side gained momentum and further reduced the deficit to just three goals, 23:20, with 10 minutes to go. But Debrecen held their nerve and had a crucial 3:0 run, which helped them to earn two points and secure a play-off spot.

 

20260207 3X9A3597 (1)
I’m happy with the victory, as we achieved our goal by advancing from the group. We played excellent handball in the first half, but after the break we ran into some problems—perhaps we were unsettled by our big lead. When things could have become more difficult, Jessica Ryde’s saves helped us, and by the end our attacking play came together again. We thank the fans for their support, and I would also like to thank everyone working at the club—I’m proud of this community.
Zoltán Szilágyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler
20260207 1S5B7667
We lost the match in the first 15 minutes. Our defence didn’t come together, we made many mistakes in attack and we couldn’t cope with Jessica Ryde’s outstanding saves. After the break we performed better, but we were only able to reduce our significant deficit.
Franciscus Groener
Head coach, BV Borussia Dortmund

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 33:39 (15:20)

H2H: 0-1-5

Top scorers: Henny Reistad 15/17 (Team Esbjerg), Anniken Obaidli 14/17 (Storhamar Handball Elite)

Playing in their home country, the Norwegians Nora Mørk and Henny Reistad made a lot of impact early in the match, and their goals secured Esbjerg a 6:2 lead. The visitors played fast in attack and went on to dominate, and goalkeeper Eli Marie Raasok, who had done well in many Storhamar's previous matches, had a below-par 18 per cent save rate in the first half. Esbjerg hit the 20-goal mark in the last second of the opening half, going to the dressing room with a five-goal advantage.

Anniken Obaidli led by example in Storhamar's attack, and her scorers' duel with fellow Norwegian international Reistad was spectacular, but the Danish team maintained their lead after the restart. The home team tried to fight back, but they could only cut the gap to four goals on a few occasions before Esbjerg had a strong finish to win by seven. That is Esbjerg's fourth win in a row and fifth in the last six games.

 

DSC 3725
We had good control of the game. We scored 39 goals, I'm happy with that. I think we had a good attacking game. Henny Reistad was very dominant today. She played like Super Mario in a Super Mario Game. I think we had a good collective strategy in our attacking game. We made Storhamar have few shots, but they had a high scoring percentage. They were also good in attack. We know it's a strong team with individually strong players. Overall, I'm very happy with the game.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Team Esbjerg
DSC 4721 (2)
We fought and stood our ground and had a good game, but we struggled defensively against a good Esbjerg team in attack. It is tough to stop a player like Reistad who is in such good form.
Endre Fintland
Assistant coach, Storhamar Handball Elite

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Gloria Bistrita (ROU) 29:26 (16:14)

H2H: 4-0-0

Top scorers: Petra Vamos 7/8 (Metz Handball), Danila So Delgado 7/13 (Gloria Bistrita)

After a close fight in the opening phase, Metz led by just one goal, 5:4, nine minutes into the match. However, a 3:0 run spurred by Anna Albek's goals boosted the French team's confidence. Midway through the first half, they were in front 11:6, but Bistrita improved their defence and hit back with an impressive 6:0 run to pull in front.

Metz lacked consistency, and the teams were tied at 14:14 before the goals by Betchaidelle Ngombele and Chloé Valentini gave the hosts a two-goal advantage at the interval. Led by Danila So Delgado, Bistrita drew level in 39th minute (18:18), but they failed to do more, and Metz led 24:20 with 10 minutes to go. Four minutes later, the gap shrank to two goals, but the hosts took a timeout, which helped them to regroup and clinch both points. Bistrita have now suffered their fourth straight loss.

 

Z925426
It was a complicated match for us against a high-quality team. Sometimes, when we are not able to play everything perfectly, we have to know how to win these kinds of matches. We alternated very good sequences, created an early gap, but Bistrița came back. Then the match turned into a very tight battle, with a lot of intensity. We are happy to still be able to hope for qualification next week.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball
Z919848 (1) (1)
We made some mistakes and lost several balls at the beginning. In the end, even though we played better and faster, we couldn’t come back. They played really well.
Jennifer Maria Gutiérrez Bermejo
Left wing, Gloria Bistrita

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) 34:22 (18:14)

H2H: 25-5-3

Top scorers: Ivana Godec 11/14 (OTP Group Buducnost), Bruna de Paula 6/9 (Györi Audi ETO KC), Dione Housheer 6/8 (Györi Audi ETO KC)

The rivals were separated by 17 points in the group table before the encounter, but the difference was hardly seen for much of the first half. Györ's defence struggled against Ivana Godec, as the unstoppable line player scored 10 of her team's 14 goals before the break. The Hungarian heavyweights led by just one goal, 8:7, in the 14th minute, and while a 3:0 run increased their lead, Buducnost refused to give up. At the break, Györ led by four goals, and the gap remained unchanged 10 minutes into the second half (21:17). However, the title holders are better as a team, and a 6:0 run between minutes 43 and 55 handed them a double-digit 29:18 lead, removing all questions about the outcome.

 

20260207 ETO Buducnost Coach E
The way Buducnost played in the first half was impressive; they really got everything out of this match. We played a fast-paced game and even scored 18 goals before the break, but I wasn’t satisfied with our defence because we made far too many individual mistakes. In the second half we managed to correct most of these and showed the kind of handball our fans want to see.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC
20260207 ETO Buducnost Huddle B
We can be satisfied with our first half performance, but 17 technical errors against a team of Györ's caliber simply doesn’t fit in. We have a lot of injuries, so nearly 80 per cent of our squad is made up of players aged 17 to 22; it’s still difficult for them to play against such a star-filled team. Still, we learned a lot from this match, even though in the second half we missed quite a few shots.
Maja Savic
Assistant coach, OTP Group Buducnost

GROUP B

Krim Otp Group Mercator (SLO) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN) 33:35 (16:17)

H2H: 4-1-7

Top scorers: Stine Skogrand 8/8 (Ikast Håndbold), Tamara Mavsar 7/9 (Krim Otp Group Mercator)

Ana Abina opened the score, but it was just one of two Krim's leads throughout the entire match – the other happened in the 14th minute (8:7) following their 3:0 run. For much of the game, Ikast were slightly dominant, but the fight was very tight. While both sides did well in attack, they struggled defensively, and the Danish team could not pull clear by more than two goals in the opening half.

The teams were level at 16:16 before Stine Skogrand secured Ikast's advantage at the interval, and soon after the restart, Julie Scaglione handed the Danish team their first three-goal lead, 20:17. Thanks to some saves from Maja Vojnovic, Krim slashed the gap to one goal multiple times, but with a crucial 3:0 run, Ikast pulled clear at 31:26 with seven minutes to go, and they went on to win.

 

ER14993 (1)
We truly hoped for a successful outcome. As I announced before the match, we came here for at least one, if not two points. Our primary goal was victory, but we would have been satisfied with a draw as well. Unfortunately, we are leaving empty-handed. I believe the match was decided by small details. We played well on offence, but we hit a slump in the second half where we went without a goal, allowing our opponents to build a lead.
Žiga Novak
Head coach, Krim Otp Group Mercator
SP7 4130
We are very happy with the win. It was a difficult match because Krim are a strong team, but we played a good attacking match. While we had a bit of luck in the end, the most important thing is the result. Regarding the quarter-finals, we aren't calculating the table too much. We have two matches left, and our focus is simply to play good handball and aim for victory in both.
Emma Filippa Lindqvist
Centre back, Ikast Håndbold
