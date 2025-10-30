Györ to host high-octane clash of unbeaten sides in round 6

30 October 2025, 11:00

The group phase of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 heats up with round 6 this weekend, as the Match of the Week travels to Romania.

Only three teams boast a perfect record of five wins in the current season, and two of them, Györi Audi ETO KC and Metz Handball, will meet in round 6 in Hungary, as both sides will try to extend their winning streaks. Also in group A, Team Esbjerg hope to bounce back from the defeat at Gloria Bistrita last week, as they will host BV Borussia Dortmund. 

In group B, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria will look to continue their winning run against Danish side Ikast Håndbold. Group leaders Brest Bretagne Handball aim to stay perfect against HC Podravka, while still winless Sola HK face Krim Otp Group Mercator in a crucial battle at the bottom of the standings. Round 6 will close on Sunday with an exciting Match of the Week, as CSM Bucuresti host Odense Håndbold.

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Metz Handball (FRA)

Saturday 1 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 8-0-3
Last match: Metz Handball vs Györi Audi ETO KC, 21 January 2023 (29:28 (13:13))

  • with five wins in as many matches, both teams boast a perfect record in the tournament, but  Györ take the top position in the group thanks to a better goal difference
  • last week, both sides claimed away victories: Györ defeated Debrecen in the Hungarian derby, 36:30, while Metz beat Storhamar 27:24
  • Györ still boast the best attack in the tournament, having scored 179 goals, while Metz have the second-best defence, conceding 124 goals
  • with 28 goals, Dione Housheer is Györ's best scorer in the current European season; Léna Grandveau has netted 29 times for Metz
  • the rivals last met in the EHF Champions League 2022/23 season, when Metz won both games, 28:24 and 29:28
  • both sides featured in last season's EHF FINAL4, but did not face each other during the final weekend, as Györ won the title, and Metz finished fourth

We need to have a good solid defence and be able to make the opponent not score too many easy goals also in the return run, and then of course not give them easy balls, not make too many mistakes so they can run fast with us. If we are good at keeping the ball on our side and we are good at not having so many technical faults, so we give them easy chances, I think it can be good for us.
Kristina Jörgensen
Centre back, Györi Audi ETO KC
We're expecting a tough battle, we're focused, determined, and we're working hard to achieve that. But we're not getting ahead of ourselves: it's still a Champions League group stage match, like all the others we've played so far. We have to win them all, and this one too.
Sarah Bouktit
Line player, Metz Handball

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Sunday 2 November, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-0-0
Last match: Team Esbjerg vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, 21 November 2021 (34:24 (18:13))

  • the rivals are level on four points, but Esbjerg are ranked fourth in the group, and Dortmund sixth
  • in round 5, Esbjerg ended their two-match winning run, losing 38:35 at Bistrita; Dortmund claimed their second win in the competition, 30:24 against Buducnost
  • so far, the German side have played just one match away from home in the current EHF Champions League season, losing 38:29 at Metz
  • Esbjerg's Henny Reistad tops the scoring chart of the competition with 37 goals; Dortmund's Alina Grijseels is joint 12th in that list with 25 goals
  • Danish line player Kaja Kamp played for Esbjerg between 2020 and 2025, before joining Dortmund this season

OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) vs Gloria Bistrita (ROU)

Sunday 2 November, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: no previous encounters in European club competitions

  • Buducnost are yet to claim their first points in the competition, while Bistrita are third-placed with six points
  • last weekend, the Montenegrin side were defeated by Dortmund (30:24), while the Romanian team proved too strong for Esbjerg (38:35)
  • Bistrita already have an away win in the current season under their belt, as they beat Debrecen 34:33 in round 2
  • with just 100 goals, Buducnost have the least effective attack in the competition; Jelena Vukcevic is their leading scorer with 20 goals
  • Bistrita's goalkeeper Renata De Arruda boasts the biggest number of saves in the competition, 77, for a nearly 33 per cent saving efficiency

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN)

Sunday 2 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: no previous encounters in European club competitions

  • Storhamar are fifth-placed in the group with four points; Debrecen take the seventh position with two points
  • both sides suffered home defeats last week: Storhamar lost against Metz (27:24), Debrecen were beaten by Györ (36:30)
  • Debrecen's right wing Alicia Toublanc, who scored 11 goals in the Hungarian derby, climbed to the third position in the scorers' list of the tournament, as she now has 31 goals
  • centre back Anniken Obaidli is Storhamar's best scorer in the competition with a tally of 27 goals
  • despite three defeats in five matches, Storhamar boast the best defensive record in the tournament, having conceded just 122 goals (24.4 per game on average)

We are facing a strong Hungarian team, this is a very important home game for us. DVSC Schaeffler are one of the teams we will be fighting with for a place in the play-offs. We believe that we are capable to deliver a performance so that we can win the match. Our biggest challenge is that we have a lot of illnesses and injuries in the team, which means that we have few players available for the game.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite

GROUP B

Sola HK (NOR) vs Krim Otp Group Mercator (SLO)

Saturday 1 November, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: no previous encounters in European club competitions

  • battle at the bottom of the group — Sola are still chasing their first win, while Krim celebrated their maiden victory in the previous round against CSM Bucuresti (31:27)
  • both teams share identical defensive stats, conceding 146 goals in five games, but Sola boast a slightly better attack, averaging 0.8 goals more per match
  • the French international duo Tamara Horacek and Grace Zaadi Deuna continue to lead the Slovenian side with 24 and 19 goals, respectively, while Sola's star Camilla Herrem also stands on 24
  • teams feature goalkeepers among the competition's top six — Rikke Marie Granlund has 56 saves at a 33.73 per cent save efficiency, while Krim's Maja Vojnovic follows closely with 51 saves at 31.88 per cent
  • this will be the first official meeting between the two sides

20251030 CLW Rd7 Preview Stegavik Quote
It’s going to be a special game — a home match away from home. When we travel to Elverum, we know the crowd there will lift us up. We’ll give everything to earn our first points in the EHF Champions League.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN)

Saturday 1 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-1-5
Last match: Ikast Handbold vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, 7 January 2024 (28:28 (17:16))

  • FTC are riding a three-game winning streak after opening the season with two defeats
  • Ikast also have three wins, but travel to Budapest after a loss to Brest Bretagne Handball in round 5 (36:33)
  • FTC have beaten Ikast only once in their previous seven encounters — back in October 2023, they took a narrow 37:36 victory at home, followed by a 28:28 draw in Denmark
  • Katrin Klujber and Emily Vogel lead FTC's attack with 30 goals each, but they will need solutions for Ikast's goalkeeper Amalie Milling, who has made 56 saves at 35.22 per cent efficiency
  • this will be FTC coach Jesper Jensen's second time this season facing a Danish club — and also some of his former Team Esbjerg and national team players

20251030 CLW Rd7 Preview Scaglione Quote
It was great two years ago when we met them away, so we also know that there will be a lot of pressure from the spectators, but sometimes it is an advantage for us to be a bit of an underdog. On the other hand, we know that it will be a tough match, so we need full focus to take the two points.
Julie Scaglione
Left back, Ikast Håndbold
Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs HC Podravka (CRO)

Saturday 1 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 5-0-1
Last match: Brest Bretagne Handball vs HC Podravka Vegeta, 29 March 2025 (35:27 (18:8))

  • Brest maintained their perfect record alongside Györi Audi ETO KC and Metz Handball — after a late comeback against Ikast last week, they celebrated their fifth straight win
  • Podravka, after a three-game unbeaten streak, now find themselves on a two-match losing run
  • the Croatian side's only win against Brest came in March 2025, when they edged out the French team 27:26 at home
  • Podravka boast two of the competition's top scorers — Katarina Pandža and Matea Pletikosic sit just behind leader Henny Reistad, with 35 and 31 goals, respectively
  • Brest possess the second-best attack in the competition, having scored 168 goals, an average of 33.6 per game, with only Györ finding the net more often

We’re playing against Podravka, a very tough and tenacious team. It’s never easy to face a side like them. They drew against Odense a few weeks ago, so we know that at home we’ll have to give everything to get another win in the Champions League. We want to keep building on our good momentum.
Kiara Tshimanga
Left wing, Brest Bretagne Handball
20251030 CLW Rd7 Preview Tucakovic Quote
This is definitely the toughest away game in this section. Brest is strong, defensively strong and leading in our group, and second in the French championship behind Metz. They have two dangerous left-footed players, a lot of French national team players and they play on home soil. All of us who are at the coach's disposal will give our best and fight to the maximum in order to try to return to Koprivnica with a positive result.
Antonia Tucakovic
Goalkeeper, HC Podravka

MOTW: CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)

Sunday 2 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-1
Last match: Odense Håndbold vs CSM Bucuresti, 18 February 2024 (29:25 (16:11))

  • the hosts of the Match of the Week are having an up-and-down season so far, with two wins, against Podravka and FTC, and three defeats
  • Odense returned to winning ways in round 5 after Brest ended their three-game unbeaten start to the campaign
  • the Danish side have never beaten CSM on Romanian soil — their only win in this rivalry came at home in their most recent encounter in February 2024
  • Odense also rank among the competition's top four attacks, with 163 goals scored, or an average of 32.6 per game, while CSM average 30
  • Elizabeth Omoregie continues to shine for CSM with 27 goals, followed by Danish duo Trine Østergaard (24) and Anne Mette Hansen (21)
  • Trine Østergaard knows Odense well — she played for the Danish club from 2017 to 2020
  • Thale Rushfeldt Deila leads Odense's scoring chart with 30 goals; the team still await the return of goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt, while Andrea Nørklit Jørgensen has stepped up with a 30 per cent save rate, supported by Yara ten Holte

Photos © Peka Roland (main), Bianca Sălăgean - WolfArt Agentia de SocialMedia, Hans Lie Photography, Frederik Dahl/Hamistolen (in-text)

