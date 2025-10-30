Only three teams boast a perfect record of five wins in the current season, and two of them, Györi Audi ETO KC and Metz Handball, will meet in round 6 in Hungary, as both sides will try to extend their winning streaks. Also in group A, Team Esbjerg hope to bounce back from the defeat at Gloria Bistrita last week, as they will host BV Borussia Dortmund.

In group B, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria will look to continue their winning run against Danish side Ikast Håndbold. Group leaders Brest Bretagne Handball aim to stay perfect against HC Podravka, while still winless Sola HK face Krim Otp Group Mercator in a crucial battle at the bottom of the standings. Round 6 will close on Sunday with an exciting Match of the Week, as CSM Bucuresti host Odense Håndbold.

Saturday 1 November, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 8-0-3

Last match: Metz Handball vs Györi Audi ETO KC, 21 January 2023 (29:28 (13:13))