Györ to host high-octane clash of unbeaten sides in round 6
The group phase of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 heats up with round 6 this weekend, as the Match of the Week travels to Romania.
We need to have a good solid defence and be able to make the opponent not score too many easy goals also in the return run, and then of course not give them easy balls, not make too many mistakes so they can run fast with us. If we are good at keeping the ball on our side and we are good at not having so many technical faults, so we give them easy chances, I think it can be good for us.
We're expecting a tough battle, we're focused, determined, and we're working hard to achieve that. But we're not getting ahead of ourselves: it's still a Champions League group stage match, like all the others we've played so far. We have to win them all, and this one too.
We are facing a strong Hungarian team, this is a very important home game for us. DVSC Schaeffler are one of the teams we will be fighting with for a place in the play-offs. We believe that we are capable to deliver a performance so that we can win the match. Our biggest challenge is that we have a lot of illnesses and injuries in the team, which means that we have few players available for the game.
It’s going to be a special game — a home match away from home. When we travel to Elverum, we know the crowd there will lift us up. We’ll give everything to earn our first points in the EHF Champions League.
It was great two years ago when we met them away, so we also know that there will be a lot of pressure from the spectators, but sometimes it is an advantage for us to be a bit of an underdog. On the other hand, we know that it will be a tough match, so we need full focus to take the two points.
We’re playing against Podravka, a very tough and tenacious team. It’s never easy to face a side like them. They drew against Odense a few weeks ago, so we know that at home we’ll have to give everything to get another win in the Champions League. We want to keep building on our good momentum.
This is definitely the toughest away game in this section. Brest is strong, defensively strong and leading in our group, and second in the French championship behind Metz. They have two dangerous left-footed players, a lot of French national team players and they play on home soil. All of us who are at the coach's disposal will give our best and fight to the maximum in order to try to return to Koprivnica with a positive result.