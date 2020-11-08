Györ again too strong for Dortmund

Two days after their previous encounter, Györi Audi ETO KC and BV Borussia 09 Dortmund met again on the same venue in Györ, now for the round 8 match.

After their 34:24 win on Friday, the Hungarian powerhouse celebrated with an even bigger win, 38:25, maintaining their leading position in group B.

Group B

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) 38:25 (19:11)

Gyor claimed their fourth straight victory and top the group with 12 points after seven games

the Hungarian side extended their unbeaten run in the competition to 44 matches

Dortmund suffered fourth defeat in a row and remain on two points

Györ finished the game with the impressive 76-per cent shot efficiency

both teams are scheduled to play their next matches in two weeks’ time - Györ will host Buducnost on 21 November, and Dortmund will receive Valcea on the following day

Györ dominant from the start

While the Hungarian team had struggled somewhat early in the match on Friday, this time they immediately put the game under their firm control and led 11:3 midway through the first half. The difference did not grow so fast later on, but Györ’s victory was never in trouble.