Györ aim to break Vipers hoodoo with ticket for EHF FINAL4

No team has more wins in history, 217, or more titles, five, than Györ in the elite European competition, therefore the pedigree and the history forces the Hungarian side to strive to keep the flame going, especially as the EHF FINAL4 is in Budapest, where thousands of their fans flock each year in the traditional green shirts to cheer for their favourite players.

This season also feels like a changing of the guard for Györ, with key players like Stine Bredal Oftedal, Yvette Broch, Ana Gros and Silje Solberg leaving the team, therefore the team aims to deliver as good a finish as possible, for those stars to leave on a high.

“This is a special season for all of us, we know that there will be a lot of players leaving, others coming in, but the main thing is to be focused, qualify for the EHF FINAL4 and if we are there, give everything we got, because we owe it to the club and to our fans to secure the title,” adds the 33-year-old line player.

Györ have also changed their coach this season, a testament to a season which was turbulent, but Per Johansson has slotted in nicely, with the win against Vipers offering the Swedish coach - who has been already with CSM Bucuresti in the EHF FINAL4 - a nice platform to help the Hungarian side reach its full potential.

With so many experienced players in the squad and that 11-match winning streak in the start of the season, Györ will undoubtedly be the favourites at the EHF FINAL4, but history says that everything can happen in a high-profile environment, with no room for mistake.

But until that moment, Györ need to produce another performance in this Match of the Week against Vipers, a team which they have stumbled against over the last years.

“It is a Norwegian team, it is my former team, so I guess every match like this is special. But now I am at Györ, and I want to win every match, including this one,” concludes Dale.