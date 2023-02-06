20230206

Györ and Esbjerg to clash for quarter-final berth in MOTW

The last Match of the Week of the EHF Champions League Women group phase will decide the last direct quarter-final spot. Györi Audi ETO KC will welcome Team Esbjerg on Saturday 11 February in what is guaranteed to be a thriller.

After 13 rounds, Györ and Esbjerg are level with 20 points each in group B, with the Hungarian team sitting second in the table thanks to a superior goal difference. 

In round 1 Györ beat Esbjerg 31:29 in Denmark, but the Danish side will travel to Hungary riding a nine-match winning run - most recently defeating WHC Buducnost BEMAX 30:20 in round 13.

Györ have also won 10 matches and lost three so far, but their most recent defeat is far more recent - 28:29 in Metz in round 12. 

With Metz clear at the top of the table and their quarter-final place booked, the winner of MOTW will join the French side in the quarter-finals. 

Match of the Week, round 14:

Györi Audi ETO KC vs Team Esbjerg, Saturday 11 February, 18:00 CET

