Györ and Esbjerg to clash for quarter-final berth in MOTW
The last Match of the Week of the EHF Champions League Women group phase will decide the last direct quarter-final spot. Györi Audi ETO KC will welcome Team Esbjerg on Saturday 11 February in what is guaranteed to be a thriller.
After 13 rounds, Györ and Esbjerg are level with 20 points each in group B, with the Hungarian team sitting second in the table thanks to a superior goal difference.
In round 1 Györ beat Esbjerg 31:29 in Denmark, but the Danish side will travel to Hungary riding a nine-match winning run - most recently defeating WHC Buducnost BEMAX 30:20 in round 13.
Györ have also won 10 matches and lost three so far, but their most recent defeat is far more recent - 28:29 in Metz in round 12.
With Metz clear at the top of the table and their quarter-final place booked, the winner of MOTW will join the French side in the quarter-finals.
Match of the Week, round 14:
Györi Audi ETO KC vs Team Esbjerg, Saturday 11 February, 18:00 CET
Photo © nhcfoto.dk