Györ and Vipers rekindle rivalry in a final for the ages

Another mouth-watering clash is set for Sunday evening as Györi Audi ETO KC face Vipers Kristiansand in the EHF Champions League Women final.

The two sides have dominated the competition over the last years and will face off once again for the trophy. Györ are eyeing their sixth title over the last nine seasons, while reigning champions Vipers can become only the fifth team to retain the title.

In the 3/4 placement match, Team Esbjerg want to end their best-ever season in an European competition on a high when they face Metz Handball.

FINAL

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

Sunday, 5 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV