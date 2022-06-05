Györ and Vipers rekindle rivalry in a final for the ages
Another mouth-watering clash is set for Sunday evening as Györi Audi ETO KC face Vipers Kristiansand in the EHF Champions League Women final.
The two sides have dominated the competition over the last years and will face off once again for the trophy. Györ are eyeing their sixth title over the last nine seasons, while reigning champions Vipers can become only the fifth team to retain the title.
In the 3/4 placement match, Team Esbjerg want to end their best-ever season in an European competition on a high when they face Metz Handball.
FINAL
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
Sunday, 5 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the two sides have together dominated the EHF Champions League Women over the last six seasons, with either Györ or Vipers winning the trophy since the 2016/17 season onwards
- four of Vipers’ players – goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, right back Nora Mørk, right wing Jana Knedlikova and back Zsuzsanna Tomori – have won the EHF Champions League Women at least once with Györ
- the two clubs boast the best-ever records in the EHF FINAL4 – Györ have won 11 games out of 13 played, an 84 per cent winning efficiency, while Vipers secured four wins in five games, for an average of 80 per cent winning efficiency
- since the introduction of the current format of the EHF FINAL4, in the 2013/14 season, Györ have won four finals and lost only one. Three of those wins came by a single goal
- Vipers goalkeeper Katrine Lunde and right back Nora Mørk could tie Ausra Fridrikas and Bojana Popovic as the only players to win the EHF Champions League Women six times
- Mørk needs seven goals to tie Romanian left back Cristina Neagu as the top scorer of this season’s EHF Champions League Women with 110 goals. This is the only major top scorer award missing from her cabinet, after clinching the EHF EURO, World Championship and Olympic Games top scoring titles
- Györ and Vipers have already met twice this season, sharing the home wins. The Hungarian powerhouse won 35:29, while Vipers secured a 30:29 victory in the last game of the group phase
We wanted to end the season on a high, we completed our first challenge, we need to be ready for tomorrow, after a good rest.
We will have this big game tomorrow, looking forward to it. I know there will be a lot of Hungarian fans, but, at the end, we want to win and silence them with our game.
3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH
Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Sunday, 5 June, 15:15 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both sides are looking for their first ever win at the EHF FINAL4. Esbjerg lost their only game yesterday against Györ, while Metz are on a three-game losing streak
- Esbjerg’s Norwegian back, Henny Reistad, who scored 38 goals in five games at the EHF FINAL4, needs only five goals to move into seventh place in the all-time top goal scorer list in the competition
- no Danish team finished on the podium of the EHF Champions League Women since Viborg HK won the trophy in the 2009/10 season
- if Metz secure a win against Esbjerg, it will be their best-ever finish in the European premium competition, topping the fourth place secured in the 2018/19 season
If we can learn from today’s mistakes and if we will not let our opponent score easy goals then we will have the chance to end the EHF FINAL4 with a great result and a medal for Denmark.
We know that we face a tough challenge against Esbjerg but I think we will be able to overcome any difficulties and beat them because we have the togetherness and the quality to win the bronze medal.