Györ beat CSKA to finish top of group B

Although a draw on Saturday evening would have been enough for CSKA to retain first position in group B of the DELO EHF Champions League, Györi Audi ETO KC proved too strong for the Russian team, especially in the second half, and won 31:24 at home to top the standings.

GROUP B

MOTW: Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs CSKA (RUS) 31:24 (14:13)

Györ finish the group with 24 points and will meet Bietigheim in the Last 16

second-placed CSKA remain on 23 points and will face Krim in the next stage

the Hungarian side extended their unbeaten run in the competition to 51 games

CSKA, who missed their captain Darya Dmitrieva through an injury, suffered their second defeat in Europe’s top flight and ended their six-match winning run

with seven goals, Viktória Lukács was the match's top scorer, while Györ’s Stine Oftedal received the Player of the Match award, presented by DELO

Second-half flurry helps Györ to win

As neither team could establish more than a two-goal lead, the first half saw an extremely tight battle. The home side were in front by just one goal at the break, 14:13.

However, in the second half, Györ improved their defence, while Stine Oftedal and Viktória Lukács were crucial in attack. The gap between the rivals started to grow rapidly and reached 10 goals (28:18) by minute 53, before CSKA somewhat reduced Györ's advantage late in the game.