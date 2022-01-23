Györ beat Odense thanks to last-gasp goal

In an extremely hard-fought and tight game, Odense Håndbold were close to ending Györi Audi ETO KC's winning run, but Linn Blohm's goal 22 seconds from full-time handed the Hungarian team their 11th straight win, 27:26.

GROUP B

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 27:26 (12:13)

the home side pulled in front 6:3 early in the match, but Odense turned the tide, and Mie Hojlund secured them a 13:12 half-time lead

Györ took their first lead after the restart only in the 46th minute, as Estelle Nze Minko made the score 21:20

the Hungarian heavyweights scored fewer than 30 goals for the first time in the current competition

Odense suffered their second away defeat in the 2021/22 season and are ranked fifth in the group with 11 points

Mie Hojlund became top scorer of the match with nine goals, but her shot seven seconds from the buzzer, which could have salvaged Odense a draw, was saved by Laura Glauser

Blohm with late impact

Linn Blohm scored just twice in this match, but both of her goals occurred in the crucial minutes. At 25:25, the Swedish line player put her team in front with 100 seconds to go, but Mie Hojlund then drew level. However, Blohm then made her impact again, scoring a last-gasp winner and thus extending Györ's winning streak in the competition.

Ambros Martin, head coach, Győri Audi ETO KC:

“First of all big congratulation to Odense. They would have deserved points today due their performance. I think I will throw out all the handball theories: we had a lot of difficulties starting from the Metz match.

“Odense has a lot of good players, the biggest problem was for us how our opponent played the game. We couldn’t perform our best defence and the opponent’s goalkeeper was able to perform really well against us. Most of the time we were fighting, sometimes we had to fight with ourselves as well. It is reality, this is the EHF Champions League, it is a really good information for us to learn from.

“There is a bit time to form our game and go forward as well. I wish good luck to Odense in the Danish League and in the Champions League as well.”

Faluvégi Dorottya, player, Győri Audi ETO KC:

“It was a really nice feeling even if we had a crazy fight today. I am personally really happy to be with the girls, I missed very much the atmosphere and I am really happy for the victory.”

Ulrik Kirkely, head coach, Odense Hanbold:

“It was an incredible match, we had the lead at certain points of the match. There were some possibilities to win the match, we could live with the possibilities. We can be satisfied with our performance, we knew that it will be a hard game in Győr. We are in a learning process so this match was really useful for us. Unfortunately, Győr was a bit sharper today, it was a big fight in a tactically way as well, but I am proud of my team.”

Althea Reinhardt, player, Odense Handbold:

“Of course it is very good to be after such a good defence and I am really proud of my team. We are a bit sad but there are a lot positives we can use in the future as well, so we keep on training and going forward.”