Györ celebrate fourth straight win

Györi Audi ETO KC are the only team in the current DELO EHF Champions League season to have won four matches. At Odense Håndbold, the Hungarian powerhouse went through some ups and downs, but in the end continued their successful run, claiming a 31:26 victory.

GROUP B

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 26:31 (11:16)

Odense led just once during the game, after Dione Housheer made the score 2:1 in the 6th minute

A 7:3 run helped the home side to draw level at 11:11 before Györ scored five unanswered goals to lead 16:11 at half-time

Odense have yet to earn their first points at home this season, as they have claimed two away victories and lost both encounters in Denmark

the Danish team's Dione Housheer netted seven times, increasing her tally in the tournament to 30 goals

Nadine Schatzl and Ryu Eun Hee scored six goals each for Györ, while their teammate Silje Solberg contributed to the victory by making nine saves

Who will stop Hungarian heavyweights?

In the last season's FINAL4, Brest Bretagne Handball ended Györ's 55-game record unbeaten run, yet it looks like the Hungarian team are ready to impress with another long streak.

The team, which is again coached by Ambros Martin, made some changes in the squad in the summer, and although Györ sometimes lack consistency during their games, it does not stop them from defeating one rival after another.