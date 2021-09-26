Györ claim emphatic win against CSKA

Hungarian teams won both duels against their Russian rivals in the DELO EHF Champions League this weekend. After FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria beat Rostov-Don on Saturday, Györi Audi ETO KC defeated CSKA on Sunday, 32:22.

GROUP B

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs CSKA (RUS) 32:22 (17:15)

the Hungarian heavyweights have a perfect record of three straight wins in the competition and top group B, while CSKA dropped their first points

CSKA drew level as many as 12 times before the 35th minute, but then the home side started to pull clear

Györ's Veronica Kristiansen received a red card midway through the first half for hitting Polina Kaplina's face with a penalty shot

CSKA's Ana Gros and Karina Sabirova became top scorers of the game with six goals

as many as 12 players netted for Györ, including the goalkeeper Silje Solberg, but Stine Oftedal was the best with five goals

Home side dominant after the break

While CSKA stayed in the fight until early in the second half, later on Györ began to pull clear. The home side looked fresher, were good as a team and improved their defence, while Silje Solberg made a string of saves in goal.

The Russian champions looked tired and scored only seven goals in the second half, and in the four encounters with Györ, they suffered the third straight defeat.