Györ continue home winning streak with a clear win

The Hungarian team opened 2023 with a clear win over Storhamar to keep it tight between the first four teams in group B. More experienced, Györ got off to a good start off in the first half, but Storhamar did not let go easily and were able to close the gap on a few occasions with some strong defence. In the second half, though, they could not keep up with the star players of Györ, suffering their sixth straight defeat in the EHF Champions League.