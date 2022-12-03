Györ continue their perfect streak

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) 32:29 (18:15)

it was a level match for the first 20 minutes, even though Györ had 60% attack efficiency compared to Rapid's 44% but the Romanian club was keeping the match interesting with a stellar performance by Orlane Kanor

the Hungarian team managed to gain a more significant lead (15:13) with the help of Silje Solberg between the posts and easy goals by Stine Oftedal and Ana Gros

strong defence and turnovers brought what looked like a decisive lead for Györ as they hit the 27:20 mark by welcoming Linn Blohm's first goal in the match

from a seven-goal lead to only two - that's what was seen in the last 10 minutes of the match as Ivana Kapitanovic, Maria Sorina Grozov and Eliza Iulia Buceschi stepped up for Rapid Bucuresti and closed the gap to 27:29

Silje Solberg was the hero of the night stopping 14 Romanian attacks at a 33% save efficiency, three at crunch time giving her team the opportunity to seal the win

top scorer for the Hungarian side was Ana Gros with eight goals, while Orlane Kanor netted seven times for Rapid Bucuresti

Return of the Raphaelle Tervel

Former French national team and Györ player Raphaelle Tervel was back on the squad list after retiring in 2014. A versatile player who has been an assistant coach in Györ returned to the green jersey to help her team. Tervel won the EHF Champions League with Györ in 2013 and 2014 and started her coaching career in Besancon Feminin after retirement. She joined Györ's coaching staff in the summer of 2022 and made history in round 7 as she was greeted by the fans in the Arena, wearing number 20 on her back. Even though she did not score, it was nice to see her on the court again.