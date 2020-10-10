EHF Champions League
Györ end Odense’s winning run; Görbicz makes history
Odense Håndbold deserved many compliments after their perfect start in the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21, but their three-match winning run came to an end in Györ on Saturday night. The Hungarian heavyweights dominated throughout the game and deservedly won 32:25.
GROUP B
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 32:25 (16:11)
- Odense were never in front during the game; they managed to draw level three times in the first half before Györ took a firm control
- Györ extended their unbeaten run in Europe’s premier club competition to 41 matches
- both teams now have six points after four matches but, while Györ have two wins and as many draws in their account, Odense have three victories and one defeat
- scoring four goals in the match, Györ’s Anita Görbicz passed the 1,000 goal mark in the DELO EHF Champions League, including qualification matches. She now sits on 1,003 in her career
- in round 5, Györ will host Valcea, while Odense will play another away game at Podravka
Kristiansen and Nze Minko on fire
In attack, the Hungarian heavyweights mostly relied on their back-court players, and they had a highly efficient game. While Norwegian left back Veronica Kristiansen was Györ’s top scorer with seven goals, her effort was supported by French centre back Estelle Nze Minko, who netted six times.
I knew when I was walking there to shoot the seven metre that I was near to scoring my 1,000th goal, but I was a bit surprised when the referee whistled, so I had to score it really fast. But I am very happy that I could succeed. I am really happy and proud of myself because of it, but it could not happen without my teammates and my club. It is important of course, but it will be more important for me when I finish my career. Now, I am happy for the victory of the team.