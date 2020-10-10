I knew when I was walking there to shoot the seven metre that I was near to scoring my 1,000th goal, but I was a bit surprised when the referee whistled, so I had to score it really fast. But I am very happy that I could succeed. I am really happy and proud of myself because of it, but it could not happen without my teammates and my club. It is important of course, but it will be more important for me when I finish my career. Now, I am happy for the victory of the team.

Anita Görbicz Györ