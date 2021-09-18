Györ extend their impressive streak against Krim

In 21 attempts, Krim Mercator Ljubljana have never defeated Györi Audi ETO KC in European club competitions.

The Hungarian side had won all 15 most recent mutual encounters, and the DELO EHF Champions League match on Saturday was no exception. Although Györ struggled somewhat in the first half, they ultimately earned a 31:26 victory and now top group B with four points after two games.

GROUP B

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 26:31 (12:13)

Krim, who reinforced their squad with a number of experienced players in summer, are yet to claim their first points in the current season

Györ enjoyed a good start to the game, as goals by Veronica Kristiansen and Ryu Eun Hee propelled them to a 6:1 lead

Krim quickly turned the tide; they were close to drawing level a few times before the break, but never succeeded

10 players scored for Krim, with Oceane Sercien Ugolin being the best with five goals

Györ's goalkeepers did a good job, as Amandine Leynaud stopped eight shots for a 38 per cent save efficiency, while Silje Solberg enjoyed a 37 per cent save rate with seven stops

Ryu settling down well

The right back Ryu Eun Hee has spent most of her career in her home country South Korea, yet Györ is her second European address. In 2019/20, she played for France's Paris 92 but opted to return home after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This summer, Ryu joined the Hungarian powerhouse, and it looks like she has been adjusting quite well. In Ljubljana, the 31-year-old ended up as the joint top scorer of the match with seven goals, alongside her teammate Veronica Kristiansen.