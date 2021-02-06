Györ extend unbeaten run to 50 matches

For shortly over three years, Györi Audi ETO KC have not lost in the DELO EHF Champions League. Their last defeat in the competition happened in January 2018, when CSM Bucuresti proved too strong for the Hungarian powerhouse in a main round match.

By comfortably beating HC Podravka Vegeta 33:15 on Saturday evening, Györ reached an impressive milestone as they have now been undefeated for 50 games – 43 wins and seven draws.

GROUP B

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 15:33 (8:13)

Brest’s draw against Dortmund earlier in the day secured Györ an early quarter-final ticket even before their match against Podravka

with 22 points, the Hungarian side returned to the top of the group but CSKA have a chance to overtake them on Sunday if they beat Buducnost

Podravka, who suffered their 11th straight defeat, remain rooted to the bottom of group B

Györ showed their power in the opening stage of the game, leading 6:1 by the seventh minute

Podravka’s Lamprini Tsakalou scored almost half of her team’s goals with seven; Veronica Kristiansen netted six times for Györ

Györ enjoy their biggest win of the season

In the reverse fixture in September, Györ had beaten Podravka by 15 goals, 43:28. Now at half-time, the Hungarian side were up by five goals and the gap between the sides did not seem that big. However, the second-half flurry powered the Hungarian side to their largest victory of the season - 18 goals.