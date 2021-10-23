Györ extend winning run in Metz

Both Metz Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC had enjoyed perfect records before the Match of the Week in the DELO EHF Champions League on Saturday, but the Hungarian side ended their rivals' streak, winning 33:29 in a high-octane match in France.

With 10 points from five matches, Györ continue to top group B, while Metz, who have a game in hand, remain on six points.

GROUP B

MOTW: Metz Handball (FRA) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 29:33 (15:16)

Györ's biggest lead in the first half was at 13:10 and 14:11, but Metz closed the gap following a timeout to trail by just one goal at the break

the Hungarian side struggled early in the second half. After some good defending from Metz gave the French side an 18:16 advantage, Györ scored their first goal after the break in the 40th minute

Györ then hit back to take a 23:20 lead, and although Metz did not give up, the visitors were the better side in the last 10 minutes and cruised to a four-goal victory

Metz's Bruna De Paula was the top scorer of the match with seven goals, while Estelle Nze Minko netted six times for Györ

Györ have now won seven encounters against Metz in European club competitions, losing only once

Györ enjoy free-flowing attack

Before the match, no Györ players were among the top 10 scorers of the current DELO EHF Champions League season, yet the Hungarian team boasted the best attack in the competition, scoring 32.25 goals on average.

Against a stubborn Metz side, they netted 33 times, with eight players putting their names on the scoresheet and seven of them scoring at least four goals. Combined with some good defence, this firepower was key to the Hungarian heavyweights' victory.