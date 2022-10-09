Györ go back to winning ways with clear win over Lokomotiva

GROUP B

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) 32:16 (15:8)

Györ went back to the basics, deploying their strong defence in the last nine minutes of the first half to end the first part of the game with a 7:2 run, with the team’s captain, Anne Mette Hansen, scoring five goals in the first half

back Estelle Nze Minko and left wing Csenge Fodor were Györ’s top scorers in this match, with seven goals each

this was the third-lowest number of goals scored by Lokomotiva in a match in the European top competition, after having 13 goals scored against Storhamar earlier this season and 15 against Györ in their first season, 2014/15

the Croatian champions are still searching their first win in the European premium competition, as their record now reads zero wins, two draws and eight losses after 10 matches

this was Györ’s 194th win in the EHF Champions League Women, with the Hungarian side having all chances to secure their milestone 200th win in this group

Lokomotiva cannot kickstart their game

It was not the game in which goalkeeper Sandra Toft was required to pull off save after save, but she did her job in superb fashion, stopping 11 shots for a 40% saving efficiency.

This game was just one in which Györ could get back their mojo, after they had another scare midweek in the Hungarian league, where they won by only three goals against DVSC, 25:22.

But the Hungarian side duly delivered a strong performance, especially in defence, where Lokomotiva failed to score more than 16 goals, as they still have the weakest attack in the competition, scoring only 20 goals on average per match.