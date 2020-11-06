Györ go top of group B after comfortably defeating Dortmund

In the first match of the double-header between BV Borussia 09 Dortmund and Györi Audi ETO KC, the Hungarian side claimed a comfortable win, 34:24, which allowed them to take the leading position in group B.

GROUP B

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 24:34 (11:19)

the match took place in Györ, despite Dortmund technically being the hosts

the two teams will meet again at the same venue on Sunday

Györ have ten points after six games, one more than CSKA who will host Odense on Sunday; Dortmund stay on two points

midway through the first half, the Hungarian side led by just goal, 8:7

however, then Györ accelerated to create an eight-goal lead at half-time, 19:11, and never looked back

Queen Anita marks 20 years of top-flight action

On 5 November 2000, Györ beat MKS Lublin 23:19 in EHF Champions League Qualification Round 2 with 17-year-old Anita scoring a vital four goals in what was the beginning of an incredible journey for her and her lifelong club. 20 years and one day later, she scored five goals in the victory over Dortmund.