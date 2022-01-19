Györ hit 40-goal mark against Krim

Ambros Martin, coach Györ: "I know, how difficult is to play in this COVID-situation not just on games but during the trainings too. They played on Sunday last week and they are here again, but they were able to play just like against Odense last week. The opponent team has caused a lot of difficulties to us but after that we could play better from counter-attacks, they pushed us really hard. For us was good that more players could come into the team and I could change more, but there are hard CL-matches to come in the upcoming period. I wish Krim good luck in the future!

Crina Pintea, line player Györ: "I am really happy for the game we played, I am very proud of the team. We are in the best way that we want to continue, we could share minutes with each other and we could feel it in our performance as well. It was much more different game than against Metz and I hope we will continue it in the upcoming matches as well.

Nataliya Derepasko, coach Krim: "Györ are the best now. We started really good but because of COVID and our injured players there were a lot of mistakes in our game. We couldn't change our players because our bench is really short and our players are really tired. I want to congratulate to my team because they were fighting till the and. Bravo Györ!

Nina Zabjek, player of Krim: "It is really difficult to say something, we felt really tired and we have to be better every day. I hope that someday will come our day."