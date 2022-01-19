Györ hit 40-goal mark against Krim
Group B leaders Györi Audi ETO KC were seen as strong favourites against the sixth-placed Krim Mercator Ljubljana, and the Hungarian team maintained their perfect record, winning 40:27.
GROUP B
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 40:27 (22:14)
- Krim led 2:0 and 3:2 early in the match, but it did not take long for Györ to take the initiative
- the Hungarian powerhouses boasted a 76 per cent shot efficiency in the first half, as they hit the 20-goal mark and led by eight goals at the break
- after the restart, Györ continued where they left off, and although the home side slowed down in the last 10 minutes, they ended the game with 40 goals
- Anne Mette Hansen and Crina Pintea netted eight times each for the Hungarian team, while Alja Varagic and Andrea Lekic scored five goals for the visitors
- with 20 points, Györ consolidated their lead in the group, while Krim stay sixth-placed, having five points
Chasing own record streak
The Hungarian heavyweights boast the most effective attack in the current DELO EHF Champions League season, and they hit the 40-goal mark for the second time during the competition, after a 41:19 win against Sävehof.
It was Györ's 11th straight win in the continental top flight, starting from the third-place match against CSKA in last season's DELO FINAL4. Ambros Martin's team seem to be chasing the club's record winning streak in the competition, 16 victories taken between February 2018 and January 2019.
Ambros Martin, coach Györ: "I know, how difficult is to play in this COVID-situation not just on games but during the trainings too. They played on Sunday last week and they are here again, but they were able to play just like against Odense last week. The opponent team has caused a lot of difficulties to us but after that we could play better from counter-attacks, they pushed us really hard. For us was good that more players could come into the team and I could change more, but there are hard CL-matches to come in the upcoming period. I wish Krim good luck in the future!
Crina Pintea, line player Györ: "I am really happy for the game we played, I am very proud of the team. We are in the best way that we want to continue, we could share minutes with each other and we could feel it in our performance as well. It was much more different game than against Metz and I hope we will continue it in the upcoming matches as well.
Nataliya Derepasko, coach Krim: "Györ are the best now. We started really good but because of COVID and our injured players there were a lot of mistakes in our game. We couldn't change our players because our bench is really short and our players are really tired. I want to congratulate to my team because they were fighting till the and. Bravo Györ!
Nina Zabjek, player of Krim: "It is really difficult to say something, we felt really tired and we have to be better every day. I hope that someday will come our day."