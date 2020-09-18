Györ look for first taste of victory

In group A, Esbjerg host CSM Bucuresti in a battle of the winning teams from the first round, while Rostov and Vipers are aiming to add more points on Saturday.

In group B, Györ will try to claim their first win in their current campaign at home against Podravka, while debutants CSKA will be tested at Buducnost.

GROUP A

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs RK Krim Mercator (SLO)

Saturday 19 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Rostov have won the first two games in a DELO EHF Champions League season only once, in their maiden appearance in the top European competition

the Russian side are on a three-game winning streak, starting last season

Krim have only three wins from their last 16 games played in the premium European competition

Rostov won all four mutual games against Krim, by an average of 7.75 goals per game

the hosts won the domestic league game against Dinamo-Sinara on Wednesday, 33:21

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Saturday 19 September, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

in the past 10 participations in the top European competition, FTC have lost their first two games in a row only once, in 2019/20

the Norwegian side, who won their season opener 27:26 against Krim, are 40 goals away from hitting the historical 1,000-goal milestone in the DELO EHF Champions League

FTC’s German back Alicia Stolle is still out due to a foot injury, and still awaits her debut for the Hungarian side

both teams secured convincing wins in their respective domestic leagues on Wednesday: Vipers registered a 35:23 victory against Oppsal, while FTC steamrolled Bekescsaba 37:18

Vipers are undefeated on the home court against FTC and have won three of the four mutual games

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Sunday 20 September, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

this is the only game in the group that features two teams who won their first games of the season

Esbjerg will focus on stopping CSM’s left back Cristina Neagu, who is the top scorer of the competition after the first round, with 12 goals

the Danish side are still navigating an injury crisis, having only 11 players available in last week’s win against Bietigheim, 33:26

CSM lost young centre back Denisa Valcan to a knee injury, while line player Dragana Cvijic is still out with an injury

Esbjerg won their Danish league game against Horsens on Wednesday, 34:25, while CSM had time to rest, as the Romanian league will not start until October

Metz Handball (FRA) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

Sunday 20 September, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

both sides lost their first game of the season, therefore making this meeting crucial for their future in the competition

Bietigheim have the lowest winning percentage of all 40 teams in the history of the competition that have played at least 10 EHF Champions League games, 24.06 per cent

German left back Xenia Smits will face her former club, after leaving this summer for Bietigheim. The 26-year-old back scored twice for Bietigheim in their loss against Odense

The French side won their domestic league game on Wednesday, 35:26, against Nantes, while Bietigheim enjoyed a 38:30 win against Blomberg-Lippe in the German Bundesliga

Metz won both mutual games between the two sides – 27:21 and 30:26 in the 2017/18 season

GROUP B

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)

Saturday 19 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

for the first time in nine seasons, Györ failed to start the competition with a win, instead splitting the points with CSKA

Anita Görbicz’s goal three seconds from full-time allowed the Hungarian side to extend their unbeaten Champions League streak to 38 matches

after a slow start, Podravka made an impressive comeback at home against Buducnost, ultimately winning 29:26

in the European club competitions, Györ boast a perfect record against Podravka, having won all eight encounters

in the Hungarian league, Györ maintain a 100 per cent record after comfortably beating Szombathely on Wednesday, 43:22

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Odense Handbold (DEN)

Saturday 19 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

it will be the first encounter between the two clubs in European cup competitions

Valcea sit bottom of the group after last week’s defeat at Brest, 28:21

Nycke Groot’s eight goals propelled Odense to an opening win against Dortmund, 32:27

Groot was again prolific on Tuesday, scoring nine times in the Danish league game against Nykobing, won 28:26 by Odense

Valcea’s left wing Ann-Grete Norgaard played for four Danish teams in the past, but never for Odense

Buducnost (MNE) vs CSKA (RUS)

Saturday 19 September, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

in their first ever European cup match, CSKA impressed at home, earning a spectacular draw against reigning champions Gyor

Elena Mikhaylichenko did particularly well, scoring seven goals in her debut DELO EHF Champions League match, two days before her 19th birthday

without 11 players who were either recovering from Covid-19 or injured, Buducnost opened their campaign with a defeat at Podravka

some of the missing players, but not all, are expected to return to the court on Saturday

CSKA continued their winning run in the Russian league, clearly beating Stavropolye on Wednesday, 37:26

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Sunday 20 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV