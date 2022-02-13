Györ record 13th straight victory
The reverse fixture between IK Sävehof and Györi Audi ETO KC saw Györ take their biggest win in the current DELO EHF Champions League season (41:19).
While the Hungarian powerhouse faced much tougher opposition on Sunday afternoon in Sweden from seventh-placed Sävehof, in the end they cruised to their 13th straight win, 31:25.
GROUP B
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 25:31 (12:15)
- the Swedish team enjoyed a better start and took a surprising 5:2 lead five minutes into the match
- it took a while for Györ to find their rhythm, but they were in front by three goals at the break and increased their lead afterwards
- Jamina Roberts scored seven goals for Sävehof and now tops the tournament's scoring chart with 85 goals, one more than Cristina Neagu from CSM Bucuresti, whose match with Rostov-Don was postponed
- the Hungarian team hit the 30-goal mark for the 11th time in the current group phase
- Anne Mette Hansen was Györ's best scorer with six goals. Her teammate Laura Glauser did well in goal, making 13 saves
Sävehof to play crucial match at Krim
With one group match remaining, the seventh-placed Swedish side remain on six points, two fewer than rivals Krim Mercator Ljubljana.
In round 14 next Sunday, the two teams will meet in a direct duel in Ljubljana, and any kind of win will see Sävehof progress to the play-offs, while a point will be enough for Krim to stay sixth.
Today we tried to take the speed out of the match, and I think we succeeded with that by Györ making more mistakes than they normally do. This meant that we scored some easy goals and even though we’re happy about that, we’re not satisfied that we lost.
Sävehof put a lot of pressure on us today, especially during the beginning of the match. I think they tried to slow down the game and they accomplished that. However, little by little we came up and when we got the advantage, I think we could play our game, but not continuously.