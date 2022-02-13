Györ record 13th straight victory

The reverse fixture between IK Sävehof and Györi Audi ETO KC saw Györ take their biggest win in the current DELO EHF Champions League season (41:19).

While the Hungarian powerhouse faced much tougher opposition on Sunday afternoon in Sweden from seventh-placed Sävehof, in the end they cruised to their 13th straight win, 31:25.

GROUP B

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 25:31 (12:15)

the Swedish team enjoyed a better start and took a surprising 5:2 lead five minutes into the match

it took a while for Györ to find their rhythm, but they were in front by three goals at the break and increased their lead afterwards

Jamina Roberts scored seven goals for Sävehof and now tops the tournament's scoring chart with 85 goals, one more than Cristina Neagu from CSM Bucuresti, whose match with Rostov-Don was postponed

the Hungarian team hit the 30-goal mark for the 11th time in the current group phase

Anne Mette Hansen was Györ's best scorer with six goals. Her teammate Laura Glauser did well in goal, making 13 saves

WATCH: What a throw, what a catch, what balance, what a finish. Laura Glauser shows her class by rounding off a @audietokc_gyor counter. #deloehfcl



Watch all the action https://t.co/IvVYbSMq1y pic.twitter.com/yia3YKUp7p — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) February 13, 2022

Sävehof to play crucial match at Krim

With one group match remaining, the seventh-placed Swedish side remain on six points, two fewer than rivals Krim Mercator Ljubljana.

In round 14 next Sunday, the two teams will meet in a direct duel in Ljubljana, and any kind of win will see Sävehof progress to the play-offs, while a point will be enough for Krim to stay sixth.