Györ retain unbeaten status with majestic comeback

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 31:29 (13:17)

Györ faced their sternest challenge so far this season. With only 20 minutes to go they were down five goals (17:22) at home against SG BBM Bietigheim. It would have been only Györ’s second home loss since 2015 in the European premium competition, but centre back Bruna de Paula delivered her best performance of the season. The Brazilian finished the match with eight goals, to help the Hungarian powerhouse turn the game around. Györ came off a 22:28 loss against rivals FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria on Wednesday in the domestic league, but they sweetened the pot with an excellent comeback against Bietigheim, to preserve their unbeaten status, with eight wins out of eight matches. Bieitigheim have now lost three times in a row after winning the first five games of the season, and finish 2023 third in the group.



WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 21:34 (10:19)

Neither the defence, nor the attack which had previously scored the lowest number of goals this season, worked for Buducnost. The point sealed last week after their 20:20 draw against Brest was cancelled by the excellent French side in Montenegro. Goalkeeper Katharina Filter pulled off a masterclass, with 14 saves for an incredible 51.9 per cent save efficiency, helping Brest to their third away win of the season. This was also Buducnost’s second-largest home loss in history, only one goal shy of the 26:40 record set against Mar El Osito L’Eliana over 25 years ago.