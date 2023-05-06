Györ sail past Odense to seal EHF FINAL4 spot

Györi Audi ETO KC booked their eighth EHF FINAL4 ticket after a strong performance at home against Odense Håndbold in the reverse fixture of the quarter-finals. The Hungarian powerhouse took their task seriously and showed a different approach from the first leg with goals galore from start to finish. Odense could not keep up with the imposed pace and was only able to soothe the defeat after trailing by 14 at one point of the game.

Györ's opponent at the EHF Final4 Women will be determined at the draw to be held in Budapest on Tuesday, 9 May.