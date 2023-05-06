Györ sail past Odense to seal EHF FINAL4 spot
Györi Audi ETO KC booked their eighth EHF FINAL4 ticket after a strong performance at home against Odense Håndbold in the reverse fixture of the quarter-finals. The Hungarian powerhouse took their task seriously and showed a different approach from the first leg with goals galore from start to finish. Odense could not keep up with the imposed pace and was only able to soothe the defeat after trailing by 14 at one point of the game.
Györ's opponent at the EHF Final4 Women will be determined at the draw to be held in Budapest on Tuesday, 9 May.
QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 37:28 (21:14)
Györi Audi ETO KC won 66:55 on aggregate
- Györ made the best out of the great atmosphere at the start of the game, having a blistering start for a 3:0 lead in under two minutes
- it took ten minutes for Odense to become, more or less, an equal opponent, but their lack of accuracy and technical fouls reared their head again - only Bo van Wetering could break the hosts' defence with six goals in the first half; others had two at most
- 71 per cent of Györ's goals at half-time came from Ana Gros, Estelle Nze Minko and Nadine Schatlz, while Odense converted only 56% of their shots
- the home side had a 4-0 opening of the second half with Victoria Lukács scoring for a first double-digit lead - which turned out to be decisive for the end result
- Ana Gros with ten and Estelle Nze Minko with seven goals were the home side's top scorers; van Wetering stayed at six, while Maren Aardahl and Larissa Nüsser added another four for Odense
Györ unbeatable at home
Györ are always the most dangerous at home and they proved that this season again. The Hungarian side has only one defeat on their court this season, to Metz in round 3 of the group phase back in September 2022. Martim Ambros's team, boosted by the loud chants from the stands and sea of green colour, is an absolute joy to watch as they progressed with each match this season, overcoming all the obstacles and proving their quality. 12 out of 14 players scored at least once for a celebration and a chance to write history in Budapest. The five-time CL champions proved that quality and experience already in the first leg of the quarter-finals when they overcame a five-goal deficit in Denmark.
We have been talking with the girls that we should forget about what happened during the first game and just concentrate on the upcoming match. We played really smoothly and we were really effective in whatever we played, not just in attack. It was also very important to run back as well, we succeeded in it. We made it from the very first moment, we could control the match. We are really happy to be able to be in the FINAL4.
We knew that we would need a good match to have a chance in Győr as well, we are a bit disappointed because of the nine-goal gap at the end now. We knew that we would be under pressure and they want to play with counterattacks. We should have been more concentrated in this situation; we had a lot of problems in defence not just as a team but also individually, which could give us the hardness to be able to perform better.