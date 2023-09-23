Györ seal third win in a row; FTC lose third game in a row

There were mixed fortunes for the top two Hungarian sides in the EHF Champions League Women, as Györi Audi ETO KC sealed their third win in a row in impressive fashion over CSM Bucuresti, 27:23, while FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria conceded their third consecutive loss, 32:24, against Krim Mercator Ljubljana.

Elsewhere, in another crunch clash, Team Esbjerg managed to outpace Metz Handball, despite their obvious injury issues and lack of depth, pulling out a strong win, thanks to outstanding defence in the closing stages of the match, 29:26.